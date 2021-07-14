Rapper KTS Dre Dead After Being Shot OVER 60 TIMES As He Left Jail

A Chicago-based rapper died from over 60 gunshot wounds in a shooting that took place right after he was released from jail.

According to reports, Londre Sylvester (pictured above) — who went by the stage name KTS Dre — was apparently ambushed after walking out of the Cook County Jail on Saturday night.

A police report explained the 31-year-old had just been fitted for electronic monitoring and was walking to a waiting vehicle when several suspects “exited two separate vehicles and all began to shoot in Sylvester’s direction, striking him numerous times.” Law enforcement said that after the shooting, the suspects reentered their vehicles and fled the scene.

KTS Dre reportedly suffered as many as 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The gunfire left a few bystanders injured as well. A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester was shot in one of her knees and was hospitalized in good condition, while a second woman, who is in her 30s, was said to have suffered a graze wound to her mouth.

Sylvester had been held on $50,000 bail on July 1 after prosecutors hit him with a petition for violation of bail bond last month for allegedly failing to meet conditions of his release in a 2020 felony gun case. The rapper’s​​ fiancée had posted his $5,000 bail on Friday, according to The Chicago Tribune.

He had been living under house arrest since last December with a GPS monitoring device, although he was granted four hours each Thursday to leave the house to run errands. However, police claimed he’d violated those conditions by visiting “various locations in Chicago and Wisconsin” on Friday, June 11, according to court records. Sylvester’s public defender called for a bond hearing, claiming the performer was arrested on June 11 “after running errands during the allotted time on the allotted day of the week.” The judge set bond at $50,000, requiring a deposit of $5,000.

The gun case stemmed from an April 2020 arrest when someone reported him for carrying a gun in his car in a Chicago neighborhood. Officers spotted Sylvester, who was on parole for a 2015 gun conviction, behind the wheel of a white Jaguar sedan, parked beside a pump at a gas station; when they approached the vehicle, cops saw the rapper had a 9mm Glock pistol in his lap. As Sylvester put the car in gear, one of the officers tried to grab the gun from him. After a struggle, two officers wrestled Sylvester out of the car.

It was not clear why Sylvester didn’t walk out of the jail until the day after his bail was posted, or how the gunmen knew he would be leaving then.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

[Image via Cook County Sheriff’s Office]