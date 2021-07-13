Late TikTok Star Swavy’s Mom BLASTS Wendy Williams For 'Disrespectful' Segment

The mother of late TikTok star Matima Miller, AKA Swavy, is speaking out after that controversial Wendy Williams segment about his murder!

ICYMI, Swavy, known for his dance videos, died in a “senseless act of gun violence” in Delaware last Monday, according to his family. He was just 19 years old. Addressing the murder on her show days after his death, Wendy made a mockery out of the tragic loss — even coaxing a laugh from her audience who were unaware of the sad story at the time.

Related: Wait, Is TikTok Star Addison Rae A Donald Trump Fangirl?!

She spent several minutes complaining about her lack of social media followers, comparing her count to the star’s impressive 3 million fans on TikTok — while pointing out her audience had no idea who he even was, all before finally dropping the news that he had died. See the viral moment for yourself (below, at 12:55).

Such little compassion for that young man’s life. And to make the whole thing about her fame compared to his is just gross. Miller’s mother, Chanelle Clark, definitely felt that way as she broke her silence on her teenager’s death in a new interview with CBS Philly Saturday. Slamming the talk show host for her “disrespectful” segment, Chanelle expressed:

“Look at my eyes and stuff. Y’all, like as a mother, Wendy Williams, how dare you? So disrespectful. I used to watch you as a child and even though you have a gossip show and all that, you didn’t even know my son.”

The whole thing was made worse by the fact that the family is still deeply mourning Matima’s passing, which is still very fresh in their hearts and minds. His momma even admitted she was there to watch her son’s last breaths, painfully adding:

“I’m mentally going through it because I seen it. I seen my son shot down in the street like that. Y’all don’t know what I’m going through.”

How traumatic.

Even more painful, the criminals who shot the young influencer have yet to be arrested. Police confirmed Swavy’s death was one of 16 fatal gunshot wounds in the area this year, an increase from last year. So sad…

While Wendy may have had “no idea” who Swavy was, he indeed had a huge following, something his sister, Qua’naijha Clark, is just getting a grasp on. She explained:

“I never knew how big he was until he was put into this situation, but one thing I will say is people did give him his flowers while he was here.”

His brother, Rahkim Clark, also emotionally shared:

“He was a star. He is a star. We always knew he was a star. He was bigger than life.”

Related: Olivia Rodrigo Boyfriend CONFIRMED In Intense New PDA Pics!

Reflecting on his sibling, Rahkim added:

“He was very outgoing, so courageous. He had no fear like he would go anywhere and just bust in rhythm.”

It’s obvious Swavy was beloved by those around him, who we wish never had to watch that poorly executed episode of television. See the family’s full interview (below), and learn how to support them as they plan a “legendary home going ceremony” for the deceased with funds raised on Miller’s GoFundMe page HERE.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Think Wendy should apologize to Swavy’s loved ones? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via CBS Philly/YouTube & Patricia Schlein/WENN & Matima Miller/Instagram]