Rapper Latto Claps Back At Troll Who Mocked Her Underwear By Listing Them On Ebay & Getting A $100K Bid!

Latto is having the last laugh!

The 24-year-old rapper was the subject of Twitter criticism Sunday after a hater uploaded two pics of her, where she can be seen wearing the same leopard print panties in both photos. The user captioned their post:

“Can’t afford new panties ?”

Latto soon after responded to the tweet, writing:

“Oh no, it’s the panty police”

See the full interaction (below):

Oh no, it’s the panty police https://t.co/asz584q0jk — BIG LATTO ???????????? (@Latto) January 29, 2023

That in and of itself would have been a sufficient clapback, but the Big Energy songstress took things a step further and gave fans a peek inside her draws drawer in an Instagram live, to address the “panty discrepancy,” as she so fittingly put it. The star showed off five pairs of the same cheetah print undergarments, which she claims were only five bucks at Target. She then added in the live, “I have a whole separate drawer for all things Savage X Fenty,” referring to Rihanna’s lingerie company. See (below):

Latto gives us a inside look of her panty drawer via IG Stories ???????? pic.twitter.com/Jv0RHozaLI — Latto’s Destiny ???? (@LattosDestiny) January 30, 2023

The For the Night singer then followed up with a pic of the cheetah panties in question, noting she was going to, “wear a pair today and sell [them] tomorrow” … And that she did, kinda! On Monday, the Booty singer listed the viral panties on eBay for $0.99 with free shipping, writing on Instagram:

“Auction live on eBay since I can’t wear them twice”

See (below):

Bids quickly began pouring in, skyrocketing the I Just Called hitmaker’s undies to $95,650 (!!!) before the e-commerce website took down the listing due to its hygiene policy, citing in a Twitter response to one confused user:

“Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here.”

Hey! ???? Thanks for reaching out, Used underwear is not allowed on site please report any listings you see in breach of policy here > https://t.co/hjfHUw5KqE Thanks ~Gayle — Ask eBay (@AskeBay) January 31, 2023

While Latto may not have been able to rake in the dough from her listing, she seemed to still have had a fun time with the whole situation, jokingly reflecting in a Instagram Story meme of a little girl sitting on her father’s lap asking, “Why doesn’t mommy live with us anymore,” to which the father responded:

“Because I spent $95,650 buying Latto’s panties”

LOLz! See (below):

IM ON THE FLOOR ???????????????????????????????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/v8iNHGj9RH — Latto’s Destiny ???? (@LattosDestiny) January 31, 2023

We think it’s safe to say that Twitter haters probably won’t be making any more fuss about Latto’s undergarment preferences going forward…

What are your thoughts on the rapper’s panty gate, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

