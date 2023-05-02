Raquel Leviss Remains In 'Mental Health Treatment Facility' & Hasn't Been On Social Media In Weeks Amid Instagram Hack

Raquel Leviss is apparently still doing the work she needs to do on herself and her life in a “mental health treatment facility” right now, roughly two months after Scandoval first broke.

The 28-year-old Vanderpump Rules star’s sordid real-life affair with co-star Tom Sandoval, which the two pursued behind his now-former girlfriend Ariana Madix‘s back for months, has grabbed headlines ever since it was first revealed to the world back in March. But behind the scenes, Leviss is reportedly working hard to get her life back on track.

Last week, the Bravo-lebrity’s Instagram account posted a reel of Tom dressed up as her for Halloween. But now, we are learning that reel was not posted by Raquel herself. Instead, she was supposedly hacked?!

On Tuesday morning, ET released some new details from an inside source who claimed the VPR star’s IG was hacked by an unknown party, and the pic of Sandoval dressed as her was posted without Raquel’s consent or knowledge. She didn’t know about it, the source said, because Leviss has been away from the internet “for weeks” while working on her mental health:

“About a week ago, someone hacked her account and posted a Reel of Tom Sandoval dressed as her for Halloween. She has not seen her phone or a computer for four weeks.”

Raquel has been so far removed from social media while continuing her stay at a “mental health treatment facility” that her team supposedly had to wait several days to even get in contact with her about the hacking:

“It took her team two days to get in contact with Raquel to discuss with her how she wanted to handle it. She gets two daily opportunities to retrieve messages and call out, so it sometimes takes a minute to communicate. Raquel came up with the mental health awareness takeover for her account.”

And now, this week, the other shoe appears to have dropped regarding that source’s aforementioned “mental health awareness takeover” idea.

On Tuesday morning, Leviss’ team posted this brand new message to her IG Stories:

“This account was hacked, and with the help of Instagram it has been reset and is now managed by Raquel’s team for the next month while she continues treatment.”

And they went on:

“MAY is MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS month so Raquel has requested all of the posts focus on raising awareness for mental health organizations, advocates and removing the stigma surrounding treatment.”

From this point, per ET, Raquel’s team will be in charge of her IG account “for the next month while she continues treatment.” That outlet also notes Raquel’s rep is adamant: the reality TV star is “not in rehab for substance abuse issues.”

It sounds like Leviss still has a lot of work to do away from the spotlight as Scandoval continues to surge on social media.

