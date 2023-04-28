Scheana Shay Reveals Whether Or Not Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Fertilized Eggs Before Raquel Leviss Cheating Scandal!

Umm, do we have another Khloé Kardashian/Tristan Thompson situation on our hands here?!

In the latest episode of Vanderpump Rules, Ariana Madix spoke to her now ex-boyfriend Tom Sandoval about fertilizing her eggs — which naturally caused fans to freak the f**k out because we all know their romance has gone to s**t since! Had they really started the process of adding a little kid to the world before this chaos started?! Have no fear, Scheana Shay is clearing the air!

On Thursday’s episode of her podcast, Scheananigans With Scheana Shay, the reality TV star confirmed Ariana’s eggs are “safe.” Phew! The 37-year-old spilled the tea, saying:

“Her eggs are protected and frozen by themselves with none of that sperm.”

She added:

“Thank God.”

LOLz! Her guests Mackenzie Dipman and Deb Chubb of Love Island were equally relieved. Aren’t we all?!

If you didn’t know, Ariana and Scheana first looked into freezing their eggs together in 2020, but then the Good as Gold singer got pregnant with her husband, Brock Davies, resulting in their daughter Summer. So, this meant the Fancy AF Cocktails co-author was going on this journey herself.

During the April 19th episode of the Bravo series, Ariana continued the process herself and revealed she got 26 eggs, sharing:

“[That’s a] really, really good [number]. Like, incredible. Good job, ovaries.”

The model, also 37, also noted her “stance on all things related to being pregnant [and] giving birth” hasn’t changed, but she wants to give herself time:

“It’s just that I don’t like biological clocks having the power to run anything. And those eggs, they are more viable as fertilized embryos.”

She also sat down with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman. The actress began by asking him to temporarily stop drinking to make sure his “s**t sperm” didn’t get near what she “worked really hard to have harvested.” Let’s just say the 40-year-old wasn’t too thrilled, he said in a confessional:

“Why would Ariana want me to fertilize her eggs when we might or might not have kids, whatever she decides?”

But what makes this even worse is that — at the time of filming — Tom was already secretly hooking up with Raquel Leviss!! Yes, you read that right. He was contemplating making a baby with his longtime girlfriend while he was secretly seeing someone else. W.T.F.

After the cheating scandal was finally exposed in March, Ariana called things off with the bar owner, but then he went on Howie Mandel‘s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, and claimed he’d tried to break up with her several times — even before the family planning conversation began, but she did “not accept” his decision. During the controversial chat earlier this month, he said:

“She was like, ‘So what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I [was] like, ‘What? We’re broken up.'”

Thank goodness they didn’t go through with this! Reactions?! Let us know (below)!

