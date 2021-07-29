Girl Who Went Viral Skateboarding In A Fairy Costume 6 Years Ago Just Won An OLYMPIC MEDAL!

The cream always kick-flips to the top!

Back in 2015, Tony Hawk reshared a video of then-7-year-old Brazilian skateboarder Rayssa Leal (above) landing a trick while wearing a fairy costume. The clip quickly went viral as people celebrated the youngster’s talent and perseverance after multiple failed attempts.

Ch-ch-check out the viral footage (below)!

I don't know anything about this but it's awesome: a fairytale heelflip in Brazil by #RayssaLeal (via @oliverbarton) pic.twitter.com/uZgshHYMMT — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) September 8, 2015

Well, the skateboarding prodigy found herself in the limelight again on Sunday when she earned a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics!

The now-13-year-old came in second in the first Olympic women’s street skateboarding event.

Congrats, gurl!

See Rayssa and all the other talented girls take part in the event — including gold medalist and fellow 13-year-old Momiji Nishiya (below)!

Oh, one more fun thing…

Tony Hawk himself was THERE at the event, watching as Rayssa earned her medal!

