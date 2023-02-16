Rebel Wilson's Pitch Perfect Contract Said She Could Barely Lose Any Weight!

Rebel Wilson said she had to keep her weight Pitch Perfect while starring in the iconic film series.

On Wednesday’s episode of Spotify‘s Call Her Daddy podcast, the Fat Amy portrayer sat down for a chat — and revealed her contract for the comedy film series was very strict. So strict, in fact, they wouldn’t let her progress on her health journey at all:

“I couldn’t lose a massive amount of weight because I was in the contracts for that movie. You can’t lose, I think it’s not more than 10 pounds, or gain more than 10 pounds.”

Rebel said she didn’t feel offended by playing Amy. In fact, she said she loves the character because she’s so “confident and ballsy” — but it was when her fertility doctor spoke to her she really started thinking about her lifestyle:

“I went to see a fertility doctor and he was like, ‘You’d have a much better chance with fertility if you were healthier. It really hit me hard because I was living a fantastic bigger life.”

That was a big moment for her, and after she saw the doc she “slowly became healthier” by changing her habits. She also said losing weight would help her diversify her acting roles:

“I was stereotyped in playing that fat funny friend, which is so hard because I love those roles. I love doing the roles. I love those characters. But then I did want to do more things but I felt like being the bigger girl you’re just more pigeonholed.”

As you know, the 42-year-old actress started her weight loss journey in 2020 — a year she referred to as her “year of health.” She lost around 80 pounds and revealed her lifestyle changes and healthy habits helped her with some medical issues she’d been having over the years. So the Pitch Perfect contracts said she couldn’t lose weight, even if it was necessary for her health? Hmm…

Related: Bethenny Frankel Claims Martha Stewart ‘Can’t Stand Me’

In August of 2021, the Senior Year star revealed she was hit hard by her father’s unfortunate passing. She explained in a bittersweet Instagram post at the time that she was an emotional eater but was still so proud of the truly remarkable accomplishments that she’d made:

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved. And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like.”

And her entire health journey was put on hold because of a contract she signed!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Should Rebel’s weight loss journey have been under legal control, or should she have been able to make her own decisions about her body throughout filming? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

[Image via MEGA/WENN/Avalon/Brownstone Productions]