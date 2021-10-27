Rebel Wilson Reveals The Health Issues She Suffered Before Incredible Weight Loss Journey

Rebel Wilson is a new woman. After losing nearly 80 pounds during her weight loss journey last year, the Pitch Perfect star is opening up about some of the dramatic changes she’s experienced so far!

While appearing on the Australian morning show Sunrise on Tuesday, the actress admitted that she used to suffer some pretty unfortunate health issues doing regular day-to-day activities, like working and traveling.

When asked if anything had improved since shedding 77 pounds, the 41-year-old noted that she began the journey in hopes of getting pregnant but saw even more important developments in her life, saying:

“It’s changed dramatically, I think. I was going through a fertility journey and it was better if I was healthier, and I wanted to be healthier anyway. I struggled a lot with emotional eating.”

Earlier in the year, Rebel revealed that she struggled after her father’s death, calling it the “unhealthiest” time of her life when she was “overweight and indulging way too much with junk food” to “numb” unwanted emotions. She’s also been open about the ups and downs of wanting to start a family. Lots of reasons to struggle with emotional eating!

Related: Rebel Wilson Celebrated Her 41st Birthday With A Pitch Perfect Reunion!

During her “Year of Health,” she got to work to tackle these physical and emotional challenges, blowing everyone away with her impressive success! Now that she is back to filming movies, the comedienne is finally starting to realize just how her “hard work” paid off. Detailing some of her unique health struggles, the Aussie explained:

“After a big, long day of work, we would often shoot like 16-hour days and my feet would get really sore. I would have to kind of lay upside down and put my feet on the couch after a big day at work, and now I don’t have that kind of thing happening. I used to suffer a lot from jet lag, but now it’s much easier to deal with.”

Incredible! Getting rid of those minor pains must feel so nice! It also sounds like her doctor was just as impressed with her “huge transformation” as the rest of the world, since she described his reaction at a recent appointment, continuing:

“I went to my doctor’s and got a yearly checkup and he’s like, ‘Oh my god, all your labs and blood work is the best it’s ever been. It’s kind of remarkable.’”

Seriously, she should be SO proud of herself! Getting rid of and keeping off the weight is not easy, especially in the crazy and stressful times we’ve all been living in. All the more power to her!

Related: Women’s College Lacrosse Player Killed In Hot Dog Eating Contest

Naturally, the inspirational actress has decided to share more of her wisdom with a new audience. While on the talk show, she dished all about her new children’s book Bella the Brave, which she wrote during the pandemic to “give life lessons that I’ve learned myself and try to pass it on to young kids.” Wilson noted the book will cover:

“…things I wish somebody had kind of told me or given me that advice when I was younger.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson)

AH-mazing!! The first book was released on Wednesday (only in Australia and New Zealand for now), with more on the way in the future. Hear more from her Sunrise chat (below)!

Thoughts?? We continue to be so floored by Rebel’s journey! Sound off with your reactions (below)!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Rebel Wilson/Instagram]