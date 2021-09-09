Rebel Wilson Celebrated Her 41st Birthday With A Pitch Perfect Reunion! Look!

The Bellas are back aca-bitches!

In honor of turning 41 this year, Rebel Wilson threw herself a belated birthday beach bash on a private island — one once owned by film legend Marlon Brando no less!

Part of the festivities? Her sisters from the Barden Bellas! That’s right, it was a full-on Pitch Perfect reunion with co-stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner! What a party — something the comic liked to call… “Rebel Island!”

The actress already had her special day back in March, but this special celebration was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and other work commitments, per Page Six. She actually opened up about the festivities in a statement to the outlet, saying:

“I feel so lucky to get to share such an incredible adventure with those I love dearly. ‘Rebel Island’ was something I dreamt up years ago, and The Brando made all my dreams come true with this trip. It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven — no wonder Marlon Brando worshipped it.”

Better late than never — and it seems like the girls are having an absolute blast! Posting a picture of the ladies sporting their best shore attire, Rebel wrote:

“Bellas be ballin’ – could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized. Love you ladies! ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties! #Bellas4Life #RebelIsland”

To be honest, we would have wanted to hear those harmonies again! Ch-ch-check out the Instagram snapshot (below):

