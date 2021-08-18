Rebel Wilson Details Her 'Unhealthiest' Moment With Rare Throwback Pic: 'Such A Sad Time'

Rebel Wilson has truly been there, done that — which is what makes her such an inspiring role model for anybody looking to get healthier!

The Pitch Perfect star is currently living her best life after dropping 65 pounds following an impressive commitment to getting healthy. After months of sharing her many successes in the gym and with her nutrition on social media, the Aussie decided it was time to be even more vulnerable with her followers!

On Wednesday, the actress shared a photo that depicted her “unhealthiest” time — but used the not-so “flattering” Instagram upload as an example of why it’s important to never give up on yourself!

Related: Rebel Says She’s ‘On The Hunt For Love’ Months After Jacob Busch Breakup

Along with a snapshot taken beside athlete Novak Djokovic at a charity tennis match years ago, Wilson reflected on the ‘gram:

“This was when I was at my most unhealthiest — being overweight and indulging way too much with junk food. Using food to numb my emotions.”

We’ve all been there…

On why things were so rough for her physically and mentally back then, Rebel explained:

“My father had passed away of a heart attack and it was such a sad time. I didn’t think highly of myself and wasn’t valuing myself how I should have. It’s interesting that I’m still smiling and still trying to be active […] despite being in so much pain.”

We’ve certainly never thought of Rebel as being inactive. So sad that all that depression was sitting there under the surface, and we couldn’t see it.

Wow… We give her a lot of credit for still getting out there and playing against a world-class athlete despite struggling so much!

But you know what? She’s feeling even happier with herself looking back, adding:

“I look back now at that girl and am so proud of what she’s become and achieved.”

Always one to inspire, the 41-year-old continued:

“And just wanted to send out some encouragement to everyone out there struggling with weight or body issues or emotional eating. I feel you. I know what it’s like. But it’s never too late to start improving yourself and trying to be the best version of YOU possible.”

So whether that’s following along with the workout routine that helped the Pooch Perfect host reach her goal weight or just knowing to skip dessert from time to time, the performer insisted whatever works for YOU works best, concluding:

“It’s about respecting yourself and doing what’s best for YOU. So if you’re out there and reading this today, I just wanted to say: keep smiling and keep trying to be active! Love you guys .”

What an important message!! Love that she took a moment to get so honest online in hopes of encouraging others! As the Bridesmaids alum has surely discovered by now, it often pays off to share intimate thoughts with followers since they sometimes have words of wisdom to offer as well!

Related: The REAL Reason Rebel Wilson Began Her Incredible Weight Loss Journey Is Heartbreaking!

Earlier this year, the comedienne admitted she first began her “Year of Health” to give herself the best chance at getting pregnant, but later learned some troubling “bad news” amid her fertility journey. Feeling like she had no one else to turn to, she penned an emotional IG post (below).

She’s yet to update fans on the process to become a mother but did thank followers for their “kind messages and stories about their journeys.” See, the advice train goes both ways!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]