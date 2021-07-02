Is Rebel Wilson Trying To Bring Low-Rise Jeans Back?! See Her Latest Look!

Rebel Wilson is trying to bring the 2000s back with some seriously outdated clothes!

In a new Instagram video Thursday, the Pitch Perfect star celebrated the wrap of her upcoming Netflix film Senior Year by showing off the movie’s retro attire, which included wait for it… low-rise jeans! Sharing behind-the-scenes footage with her co-star Angourie Rice — yes, the star of HBO Max‘s Mare of Easttown! — the Aussie captioned the silly vid:

“Happy Wrap @angourierice I love being your ‘senior’”

In the clips, the pair wear matching striped pink t-shirts under a tank top and low-rise flared jeans! The look is truly a blast from the past — thought it seems the actresses are just the latest trying to bring the cringe-worthy denim back, at least according to CR Fashion Book.

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Looks fun!!

In the film, the blonde beauties play different versions of the same leading character Ruby, who wakes up from a 20-year coma and returns to her high school to regain her prom queen title! The flick will also star hotties Justin Hartley, Chris Parnell, and Alicia Silverstone!

Senior Year marks Rebel’s first film since 2019 (because of COVID-19 and her “Year of Health”). While taking time off to care for herself, the Pooch Perfect host made some MAJOR changes to her lifestyle — which led to a 60-pound weight loss!! After switching up her daily habits, working out more, and eating favorite junk foods in moderation, the Isn’t It Romantic lead has a new outlook on life and lots of confidence!

Speaking to People in November, it became clear that the number on the scale was never her motivation for this lifestyle change, as she explained:

“You never want it to be about the number, because it really isn’t about that. It’s about: I was doing some unhealthy things to my body and I just wanted to change it and become a healthier person.”

Since giving tips has been her M.O. during this unique personal journey, the celeb added:

“I would say to everyone out there don’t be obsessed about how much you actually weigh. It’s more about all the healthy practices, and then the changes to your whole lifestyle.”

Adding onto this, a source dished to HollywoodLife:

“It’s all about maintaining a healthy lifestyle and continuing to push herself physically, because she loves how strong and healthy she feels. Even when she’s having a bad day, she’ll force herself to put on her workout clothes and get out there.”

So inspiring! And we have to admit, she’s looking great — as much as the general public would like to protest low-rise anything after gaining the COVID-15. LOLz!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

