Rebel Wilson’s Pooch Perfect Faces Accusations Of Animal Abuse On Twitter

Rebel Wilson and her new show Pooch Perfect faced backlash from viewers on Twitter, who are calling out the dog grooming competition for “animal abuse.” Yikes!

In case you didn’t know, the reality series pits groomers against each other to see who can best makeover doggies for judges Lisa Vanderpump, veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris, and celeb groomer Jorge Bendersky. When the first episode aired Tuesday on ABC, it didn’t take long for people to express concern for the safety of the dogs who are heavily groomed and often dyed to match the show’s theme.

One user wrote:

“Anybody else think this kinda animal abuse? I’m uncomfortable.”

Another shared:

“I’m really bothered by #PoochPerfect on ABC. Who decided this was ok?! Those poor pups don’t need to be dyed no matter how safe it is. It’s disgusting.”

A third said:

“The sad, frightened eyes of some of them going through the dye process is disturbing. I’d rather invest the time and money into rescuing dogs in crisis right now. So many homeless out there needing love, not color.”

And the clap backs didn’t end there! Here are some more Twitter reactions from users who shared their worry and disgust over last night’s premiere (below):

I really really want @LisaVanderpump the queen of kindness to animals to reassure us and provide info on the safety measures taken on #PoochPerfect !! This doesn't seem safe whatsoever. ???? ???? — Molly • (she/her) (@notmcbutter) March 31, 2021

You can’t convince me dogs like being poked, cut, bejeweled, and dressed up like this. #PoochPerfect pic.twitter.com/kbLV1en7CH — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) March 31, 2021

That show went from awww cute to omg are these doggos ok to I'm traumatized real quick. #PoochPerfect — Divya Amladi (@Divyamladi) March 31, 2021

Hey @ABCNetwork you know what would have been a great show?Sending these Groomers to different rescues each week to give dogs makeovers to help them get adopted. Not whatever this ridiculous mess is. #PoochPerfect — Wash ur Hands???? (@Shayshamie) March 31, 2021

However, not everyone had an issue with the puppy-styling series. Someone even called Pooch Perfect their “new obsession,” adding “how the groomers work with the dogs is just beautiful.” Ch-ch-check out some of the more positive opinions (below):

Hey furiends, there is a new show on ABC tonight 8:00 pm EST called Pooch Perfect. Teas of two groomers each “makeover” their pets fur cuts. And trust me, this type of competition does NOT harm the dog in any way. Some even Ike the attention. Trust me,I groomed for 19 years. — Jacquelyn ❤️ ???????? ???? ???? (@JackiePeters55) March 30, 2021

The amount of people gasping at #PoochPerfect while clutching their overweight pets and shouting for PETA has been ????highly???? entertaining???? — Davy (@davy_g22) March 31, 2021

catching up on #PoochPerfect and I’m obsessed already. love me a pupperoni show ???? ???? — Rachel Lovejoy (@rachel_lovejoy9) March 31, 2021

#PoochPerfect is gonna be my new favorite show! — Jessica (@ILoveGardiner) March 31, 2021

Wilson, producers, and the judges opened up about the pups’ time on the show at the Television Critics Association press tour before the program’s debut, according to The Wrap. Executive producer Elan Gale said:

“Some dogs like it more than others. Some find it uncomfortable. So we made sure we had the kind of dogs that were used to the entire process.”

Hmm… Well, just because they’re used to it, doesn’t necessarily mean they actually enjoy it. Just saying! Judge Bendersky then added:

“Those that are chosen to become creative partners, they are dogs that love the attention. If you have a dog that is very shy, you probably won’t want them to have pink hair and walk on the street and have people taking pictures.”

Per Yahoo, contestant Jayne Gallagher also insisted the show is not harmful to the doggos, and every product used is “dog safe.” She further added:

“We respect the dog above all else.”

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U agree with the show’s abuse accusations from people on Twitter? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

