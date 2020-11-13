Rebel Wilson Started Dating Her Boyfriend BEFORE She Lost Any Weight, Thank You!

Rebel Wilson is reinventing herself!

The 40-year-old has been sharing her weight loss journey with followers on social media throughout the year, and she looks amazing. But the actress stressed to E! News that all her hard work hasn’t just been about getting “skinny.” She said:

“I don’t want to project the message that being smaller is better because I don’t really believe that. I was just engaging in pretty unhealthy habits, like eating a tub of ice cream every night and stuff, that wasn’t actually helping me. It just felt good in the moment.”

In a wide-ranging conversation, Rebel spoke about everything from her new boyfriend Jacob Busch to advice on how to take better selfies (she recommends taking them at a higher angle!). Ch-ch-check out some of the highlights (below):

On Beginning Her Health Journey:

“This year, I really kind of psychically knew I wasn’t going to work that much and I was like this is going to be the year of health. So, I’m going to take it easy for a bit and really focus. … For me, the big thing was looking at my emotional eating and why I was doing it, and working on the mental side, which for me comes down to self-love really. It’s so hard to teach someone about that… I don’t think I’ve arrived at some final destination yet.”

On How Loving Herself Was The Key:

“I’m slowly trying. Even though I’m such a confident person, I just wasn’t treating myself with the same respect and love and kindness that I would probably treat other people with.”

She continued:

“Why aren’t I valuing myself the way I would value another person? It’s not like you wake up overnight and go, ‘Oh, now I love myself more.’ It’s a hard thing and you got to look at why you might have inherited those behaviors or total things that happened in your life.”

On Being ‘Overweight’:

“I’ve been overweight for about 20 years. I started gaining weight when I was about 20. I had something called PCOS — polycystic ovarian syndrome — and I gained weight rapidly. It’s just a hormone imbalance and you gain a lot of weight usually and that’s how it manifested in me. Sometimes, I feel sad, but then at the same time, I worked my body to my advantage. I like being all sizes. It’s just now turning 40, I am more health conscious and thinking of starting a family.”

She also shared:

“I just really relate to anybody who is overweight…Whether you want to lose weight or you don’t, that doesn’t bother me. I just always like those people and I just feel so empathetic towards them because I’ve been there, and I don’t know how my journey is gonna finish.”

On New Boyfriend Jacob Busch:

Responding to social media haters who falsely claimed she got a boyfriend as soon as she began losing weight, Rebel said:

“I actually dated Jacob when I was at my heaviest as well. So, it’s not like I suddenly lost weight, and then you’re like, oh, you get a hot boyfriend — that’s not how it works. This guy liked me at 100 kilos and now 75 kilos. I just want to clear out that. There’s something really comforting in that to me because you’re like, oh, it wasn’t necessarily of what my body type was. He really likes me for me.”

She added:

“The one thing I realized in doing all the emotional work… what I actually needed is sweetness in somebody, instead of sweetness in like ice cream and brownies. … But that, to me, that quality of sweetness is just something that I was really after and that’s what Jacob brings to me.”

Awww!!!

On Plans For The Future:

Regarding her health journey, the actress reflected:

“It definitely is a daily journey. You are never really finished with it. If I’m stressed or under so much pressure, I probably will always lean back on that emotional eating. So, you got to manage all that. I hope everybody out there tries to get a bit healthier and especially the pandemic, you want a good immune system and to be as healthy as you possibly can.”

As for her relationship, she told E!:

“Our plans are just to keep going and everything is so fun and nice. We will see! We’re talking about a few getaways, but I don’t know exactly. He is such a sweetheart and I adore him. We will see what happens.”

Sounds like she’s in a great place! Good for you, girl!

