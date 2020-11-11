Pregnant Emma Roberts Gets Real About Infertility, Freezing Her Eggs, & Her Private Battle With Endometriosis

Soon-to-be momma Emma Roberts is opening up in a major way ahead of her baby’s arrival.

For Cosmopolitan‘s December/January cover story, The Holidate star — who’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund — dove deep into a number of sensitive topics including her private endometriosis diagnosis, fertility concerns, the process of freezing her eggs, and how it all culminated to her eventual baby news.

Related: Garrett Was Busted For DUI & Sought Treatment During Emma’s Pregnancy

In the raw and lengthy feature, Emma’s candor really shines through as she gave her honest thoughts on impending motherhood and the challenging road it took to get there.

But first, ch-ch-check out that bare baby bump front and center in her stunning cover shot (below):

LOVES IT!

Inside the mag, the 29-year-old pregnant actress told interviewer Stephanie Danler that during her teenage years, she admittedly had unrealistic expectations about when she might settle down in the future:

“At 16, I thought, By the time I’m 24, I’ll be married with kids. And then I was 24 and I was like, Remember when I said I would be married with kids by now? With work, especially with acting — the travel, the hours — it’s not always conducive to settling down in a traditional way.”

But starting a family became more of a priority after Roberts learned she had been suffering from undiagnosed endometriosis for over a decade:

“I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic? In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor. It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.'”

Wow. We’re so thankful she followed her natural instincts on that one, despite how difficult it was for her to process the new information. She continued:

“I said, ‘I’m working right now. I don’t have time to freeze my eggs. ‘To be honest, I was also terrified. Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids.”

Roberts recalled struggling with feeling like she had “done something wrong,” though through speaking with other women, she eventually realized that wasn’t at all the case:

“I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

It’s the transparency here for us, and we hope other women out there with similar struggles can take something from her approach.

Related: Emma Roberts’ Mom Totally Spoiled Her Pregnancy News To The Press!

Emma revealed she did eventually freeze her eggs, describing it as a “difficult process.” However, it’s unclear if that’s how she and Garrett were able to conceive. Playing it coy, she noted:

“It sounds cheesy, but the moment that I stopped thinking about it, we got pregnant.”

Now, as she awaits her baby boy with Hedlund, the star is looking forward to creating a happy life for her little one during such turbulent times:

“It’s a beautiful thing to know that you’re in charge of creating your child’s world. I take that so seriously. Even just putting his nursery together, that’s the first environment he’s going to be in. Sometimes I think about seeing him in the morning and how I want to say good morning to him and how I want to put him to bed at night, all those things that end up creating your sense of safety. Sometimes it’s scary, though, because I’m responsible for this child’s world and memories, and I want to make it all wonderful.”

We appreciate you baring it all for us, Emma! We can’t wait to see how motherhood looks on you, gurl.

[Image via WENN/Avalon/Emma Roberts/Instagram]