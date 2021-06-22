Ava Phillippe & Her Boyfriend Look SO MUCH Like Young Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe!!!

Her mini-me is all grown up and finding love!

Reese Witherspoon was ever the gushing momma after seeing a rare pic of daughter Ava Phillippe posing with boyfriend Owen Mahoney! Just look at how cute the young couple is in the selfie (above, inset)!

The 21-year-old look-alike shared the snap to Instagram on Monday during a vacay to Austin, Texas, where the two had seemingly been hoping to catch the famed bats hiding under the “Austin Bat Bridge” as it has been dubbed! Thankfully for us, the winged animals never came out, as Ava captioned the post:

“the bats were feeling shy…so here’s a pic of us instead”

In response, the 45-year-old Home Again actress dropped a heart-eye emoji, along with writing:

“These two”

Glad the new BF has mom’s stamp of approval! See the cute picture in full (below)!

Hope this doesn’t sound too weird, but does the adorable pair remind anyone else of a young Reese and Ryan Phillippe??

No? Just us??

[Image via Reese Witherspoon/Ava Phillippe/Instagram]