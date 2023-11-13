RHOM's Alexia Nepola & Adriana De Moura Get Into BLOWOUT Fight At Airport Over Money Shade!

The cast of Real Housewives of Miami arrived home from BravoCon with a s**t ton of drama to unpack!

According to sources, co-stars Alexia Nepola and Adriana de Moura got into a heated screaming match upon landing at the Miami airport last Monday after a weekend in Las Vegas — causing others to break them up before things got too crazy!

Sources with direct knowledge of the controversy told the outlet on Saturday that the pair exchanged harsh words with each other near baggage claim. Essentially, it all revolves around something Adriana said on the premiere episode of the show, in which she noted Alexia and her husband Todd are financially struggling. In response on the show, Alexia clapped back, saying they were “doing just fine” and “laughing all the way to the bank,” but it would seem she’s not laughing anymore…

Related: Teresa Giudice Says She’ll NEVER Reconcile With Joe & Melissa

Upset by this rude comment, Alexia confronted Adriana, telling her the things she said on camera were “f**ked,” as the outlet put it. Adriana clapped back by complaining:

“You act like you’re the star of the show.”

This prompted Alexia to reply:

“Yes, I am the star of the show!”

LOLz!

While Adriana was somewhat camouflaged in a COVID mask and white gloves, the fighting got very loud and noticeable to others in the area, especially when co-star Julia Lemigova was dragged into the conversation. Per the insiders, Adriana could be heard telling Julia that Alexia was mean to her and that she had it out for her because “she’s the weakest,” TMZ noted, adding:

“This is your friend … do you see what she does to me? Do you want to be friends with this person?”

Oof! Now she’s guilting Julia to take sides! Rough!

Unclear what the friend had to say to all that, but Kiki Barth soon stepped in to urge the reality starlets to stop causing a scene before someone started recording them. The two feuding co-stars then went their separate ways and headed home in different cars. Yeesh. Sounds like the drama is far from over!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do you think sparked this airport feud?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Bravo/WWHL/YouTube]