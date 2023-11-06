Teresa Giudice Tells BravoCon Audience She Will NEVER Reconcile With Joe & Melissa Gorga -- And Gets Booed For It!

Is the Bravo fandom world turning on Teresa Giudice?!

Obviously, Tre has been at the center of the Real Housewives of New Jersey universe for a million years now. But judging by a Sunday panel chat at BravoCon 2023 in Las Vegas, the fan reaction to some of her latest comments suggests people are getting fed up by her endless feud with brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga!

On stage at a panel on Sunday, the RHONJ veteran spoke to the crowd with boasts of being “all about family and respect and trust” in her life, saying:

“First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust.”

Uh-huh… The crowd didn’t buy that, though! And when asked about her relationship (or, non-relationship) with her brother Joe and her sis-in-law Melissa, Tre took a turn! Shutting any connection talk down in short order, Joe Giudice‘s ex-wife said:

“Sorry. That chapter’s closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

And then the boos cascaded! Per Page Six, the audience jeered at Giudice as she explained how she apparently isn’t down to ever reconcile with Joe and Melissa at this point. Oof!!!

The drama runs even deeper, too. On Friday, at the very same Sin City convention, Tre slammed Melissa for supposedly being the one to spread gossip that her hubby Luis Ruelas had previously tried to date Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola before he got together with Teresa!! Speaking to Page Six about that, Tre said:

“My sister-in-law put it out there. She’s the one that started it.”

So, yeah, the bad blood between Teresa and Melissa just doesn’t end!

For her part, Melissa spoke on a separate BravoCon panel on Saturday about the fractured family issues, too. The 44-year-old admitted it’s “hard” to be fully estranged from Tre, saying:

“You know what? It’s hard. But I’ve come to a point in my life where, you know, you can try, you can try, you can try, but at some point you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary and I think that’s what I did and that’s what we’re doing.”

Melissa also teased that season 14 of RHONJ will be “very different” from last year’s episodes. For one, with her and Tre not speaking at all, that’s giving producers a headache in trying to figure out how to film. But Melissa thinks that’ll actually make it “different and better” when viewers finally see the eps:

“It’s very different from last season … because there’s not a lot of communication, so I think it’s different and better. I think the fans will feel refreshed as well. I mean, weren’t you sick of it [the drama]?”

If you say so, Melissa! We were not sick of the drama AT ALL! LOLz!

