Rich Paul Hints At Wanting To Have ‘More Kids’ Amid Adele Romance!

It sounds like Adele’s boyfriend Rich Paul has babies on the brain!

As their romance continues to heat up, the 40-year-old sports agent hinted at the possibility of expanding his brood, which already includes three children from a previous relationship. Rich said in an interview with E! News that after raising kids at “a very young” age, he admitted that he would go about fatherhood now in a completely different way than his first time:

“As a young dad, growing a business, it was pretty tough. But now looking as an older dad, if I was to have more kids, I’m looking forward to being a different dad.”

Looking forward!? OMG!

The Klutch Sports Group founder then elaborated:

“I appreciate the experience I had as a very young dad, but I’m also looking forward to being a different dad – a more patient dad. Oftentimes as you’re building a business, you’re on the go, you’re moving around, the kids grow up fast in a blink of an eye. Next thing, you know, they’re walking and they’re riding the bike, running and flipping around and that’s the problem. You know, I have a daughter that’s a junior in college so I was a very young dad, but now, different age, different time in my life, different position in my life. I’m really looking forward to being an older dad.”

Who knows! Perhaps more children might not be too far off in the future for the couple! Rich and Adele, who shares a 9-year-old son with her ex-husband Simon Konecki, sparked engagement rumors in February after she was spotted wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring on that finger at the BRIT Awards. A couple of days later, she was very coy about the matter while on The Graham Norton Show. When asked point-blank if was engaged to Rich, she said:

“As if I would ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t.”

But she did also mentioned that she wants more kids too, sharing:

“I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

Wow!

While it has not been confirmed if they plan on getting hitched, a source previously spilled to Us Weekly that the two seem to be in it for the long haul, saying:

“They’re very committed at this point and it’s hard to imagine they won’t be together for an extremely long time. She really feels like she hit the jackpot. Rich is such a great guy who has charm, intelligence and sensitivity in abundance. … He’s always making her feel special and doesn’t have a single drop of selfishness or meanness in his body.”

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

