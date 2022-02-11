Adele Addresses Las Vegas Residency Issues, Rich Paul Engagement Rumors, & Talks Having More Babies!

Oh, things are SERIOUS between Adele and Rich Paul!

Amidst all the drama of her last-minute Vegas residency cancellation, it seemed like the singer’s romance was on the rocks. In fact, we heard that her relationship issues might have contributed to the Vegas chaos. But Adele was quick to shut those stories down… and then she showed up at the Brits with a major rock on her finger!

The timing of this possible engagement is quite inneresting considering the Grammy winner’s current professional problems. But she was reportedly still wearing the ring during the taping of an upcoming appearance on The Graham Norton Show, so it seems like it could be legit. According to Entertainment Tonight, when the host asked point-blank about the engagement, she evasively replied:

​​”If I was would I ever tell anyone if I was or wasn’t?”

However, when discussing the Vegas residency, she shared:

“We are now working our asses off, but I don’t want to announce a new set of dates until I know everything will definitely be ready. The sooner I can announce the better, but I just can’t in case we are not ready in time. It is absolutely 100 percent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

OMG!

She won’t confirm or deny that Rich is her fiancé, but she’s giving us a timeline for expanding her family?! She’s a wily one, that Adele! She went on to add:

“I would like to have more children — I only just feel like I’ve caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son.”

What might explain this surprising admission? Well, when talking about taking another break from the spotlight after the Vegas show wraps (it has to actually open first, but we digress), the Easy on Me vocalist reflected:

“I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy. I’m trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off. I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won’t be in complete hiding. It takes me a while to recharge.”

BTW, she admitted to having some “regrets” about how she went about canceling the Vegas shows, but not about actually canceling them. She stated:

“It would have been a really half-assed show and I can’t do that. People will see straight through me up on the stage and know I didn’t want to be doing it. I’ve never done anything like that in my life and I’m not going to start now.”

So now we’re left with two big question marks: when (if?) the Vegas show will finally get off the ground, and whether or not she and Rich are engaged. (Side note, Adele literally officiated Graham’s wedding, so we imagine he probably knows the answer to that question even if they’re playing coy on TV!)

What are your thoughts about these unanswered Adele questions, Perezcious readers? Drop your theories in the comments (below)!

[Image via Adele/BET/YouTube]