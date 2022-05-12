Adele & Rich Paul Prove They're VERY MUCH Still Together By Purchasing A Movie Star's $58 Million Mansion!!

O.M.G.

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul have taken a HUGE next step in their relationship! The couple just purchased their first home together, and it’s an impressive one! On Wednesday, the singer took to her Instagram to share a series of photos with her beau while remarking on how fast “time flies.”

In the first pic, the duo stands next to each other while holding up keys to their new abode — a $58 million mansion that they bought from Sylvester Stallone in January! At the start of the year, it was revealed that the Rocky alum had finally sold his Beverly Hills property which had sat on the market for nearly 365 days.

Related: Adele’s ‘Never Been Happier’ After Tough ‘Lessons’ In 34th Birthday Post!

Initially, the actor used Hilton & Hyland to sell the home, with Paris Hilton’s dad Richard Hilton listed as an agent alongside his son Barron Hilton II, his son’s wife Tessa, and Jeff Hyland. They were eventually removed from the listing when it wasn’t selling. Agents Tomer and Isidora Fridman, Kurt Rappaport, and Jade Mills replaced them.

It was initially put for sale at $110 million, but he dropped the price to $85 million in August and then $80 million in October after not getting any takers. Seems like he had to do that again before the Brit decided to bite! Poor Sly! We mean, we say “poor”…

As for the home itself… is it worth $58 mil? Well…

The fancy property is set on 3.5 acres. The main house has six bedrooms and nine baths. It also includes a two-story guest house with two en-suite bedrooms and a full chef’s kitchen. The primary residence even features views of Rodeo Drive! It’s also perfect for a superstar like Adele, as Jade told DailyMail.com:

“It’s double gated. You’re gated within the community, and then, again, when you get to the house, you’re gated.”

Once inside, it would be hard to leave considering the amenities like an infinity pool, spa, putting green, movie theater, eight-car garage, art studio, cigar room, and a Rocky-approved gym. Sounds like a great base in case of lockdown… The agent added:

“Even though the square footage is very large, it’s a pretty traditional floor plan. It’s a really easy house to live in.”

Uh, yeah, have you seen the thing?! Of course it would be easy to live in! Denzel Washington and Eddie Murphy also live in the same gated community, so she’s in good company!

Related: Rebel Wilson Used The FBI To Background Check A Date!!

This is now Adele’s fourth property btw. She also owns three other homes in a different Beverly Hills neighborhood, one of which she bought across the street from her current home in 2019 and it is believed to be where her ex-husband Simon Konecki lives to be close while they co-parent their son, Angelo Adkins, 9.

After a rocky few months following the postponement of her Las Vegas residency and rumors she and Rich were having relationship problems, this seems like proof they are doing just fine! Who knows, maybe those engagement rumors could be true?! Now that they’ve got a new home, it would also seem to reason that a wedding and baby could be coming soon!

What do you think, Perezcious readers?! Can you believe they splurged on this new place?

[Image via MEGA/WENN & Bloomberg Quicktake: Originals/YouTube]