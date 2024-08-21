Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

'It Broke My Heart': MGK Reveals The Absolutely Crushing Thing His Daughter Said To Inspire His Sobriety 1,000-Lb. Sisters Star Tammy Slaton Shows Off 500-Pound Weight Loss! Amazing! TikTok Star Kyle Marisa Roth’s Surprising Cause Of Death Revealed -- We Really Weren't Expecting This... Jamie-Lynn Sigler Celebrates ‘Walking Miracle’ Son Being Released From Hospital After 33 Terrifying Days Is Alicia Silverstone Ok?? Fans Freak Out After Actress Ate Poisonous Berries In Latest TikTok And Hasn't Posted Since!! Man Sues Hospital After They Allegedly Lost Chunk Of His Skull -- And Charged Him For A Replacement! Red Flags Ignored! Matthew Perry Had Been Found ‘Unconscious’ Multiple Times Before Death! Prince Harry & Prince William 'Will Never Reconcile' Now That The Sussexes Have 'Their Own Agenda' Post Royal Life! Boy Meets World's Danielle Fishel Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis Matthew Perry Met His 'Ketamine Queen' Drug Dealer In Rehab -- Here's Why That Is SO Troubling! Uh Oh! Jamie Lynn Spears 'Struggling To Get Off' Ozempic, Say Insiders! Christina Aguilera Doesn't 'Give A F**k' About THOSE Ozempic Rumors!

Richard Simmons

Richard Simmons' Brother Reveals Fitness Guru's Tragic Cause Of Death

Richard Simmons' Brother Reveals Fitness Guru's Tragic Cause Of Death

We know now what caused Richard Simmons‘ death.

The longtime fitness guru was found dead at his home in Los Angeles back on July 13 by his longtime housekeeper. He was 76 years old, and had just celebrated his birthday the prior day. Having mostly left the spotlight in recent years, Richard’s passing came as quite a shock to many people.

Plus, the Los Angeles Police Department made an initial indication that the cause of Simmons’ death was to be deferred pending additional testing. Naturally, that made fans and mourners wonder what might have happened to the gentle and kind star. And now, we know. On Wednesday, the Simmons family released a statement to People about the exact circumstances that led to Richard’s sad death.

Related: Richard Simmons’ Staff Reveals Final Message & Photo He Prepared For Fans Before Death

The statement was delivered by Simmons family spokesperson Tom Estey, who indicated that Richard’s brother Lenny Simmons was the one who received the phone call from medical examiners with definitive findings. According to the LA County Coroner’s Office, Richard’s death was officially deemed accidental. Furthermore, it was due to multiple complicating factors, including injuries from recent falls and the presence of heart disease. The statement explained:

“This morning, Richard Simmons’ brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner’s office. The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss.”

Wow.

Such a sad thing. We knew that Richard had experienced recent falls and related medical episodes — including one on his birthday that he had ultimately decided not to deal with until the next day, which turned out to be too late. So, to know now that those issues were part of what led to his death makes it all the more tragic. Ugh.

As you may recall, Lenny has been vocally mourning his brother ever since Richard’s passing last month. To that end, the mourning brother previously spoke to the media with a message of hope and a plea for people to remember the famed fitness icon positively:

“I don’t want people to be sad about my brother. I want them to remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people’s lives. He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help. So, don’t be sad. Celebrate his life.”

That’s great advice that we should surely all take.

[Image via Andres Otero/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Aug 21, 2024 13:33pm PDT

Share This