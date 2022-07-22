Ricky Martin’s Husband Jwan Yosef Addresses Nephew’s Incest Claims For The First Time

Ricky Martin’s husband is speaking out now that all this is over — and making it clear that he always stood by the singer’s side throughout his messy legal battle.

On Thursday, Jwan Yosef took to Instagram to finally address the shocking claims that the 50-year-old star and his nephew were involved in an incestuous relationship. Now that the case has been dropped, Jwan is clearly ready to breathe a sigh of relief!

Alongside a selfie of the couple, the 37-year-old painter simply wrote:

“Truth Prevails ”

As you know, Ricky’s legal drama began earlier this month when he was served a temporary domestic violence restraining order from a person the performer allegedly dated for seven months. However, their identity remained anonymous at the time due to the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act in Puerto Rico. His brother later identified the accuser as Ricky’s 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who was shockingly claiming they had been in a romantic relationship for a while. Once it ended, though, the family member said Ricky started to stalk and harass him.

The Livin’ La Vida Loca artist vehemently denied all the allegations when they came out, and was prepared to defend himself when the two eventually went to court this week. But the restraining order against Ricky was dismissed on Thursday after Dennis decided to have the case withdrawn.

Ricky later recorded a video obtained by TMZ to touch on the situation, noting that he needed to talk to begin the “healing process” over these allegations. The Evita actor said:

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge. Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family, for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

The Menudo vet went on to say he wishes “the person who was claiming this nonsense” nothing but “the best” and is looking to take time to “heal” after everything that went down:

“I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else. Now, my priority is to heal. And how do I heal? With music. I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain, which is what I do best.”

Now that the case is over, it looks like Ricky and Jwan are just ready to move on with their lives. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Jwan Yosef/Instagram]