Ricky Martin's Nephew Withdraws Court Claims Of Incestuous Affair & Harassment

Ricky Martin has been vindicated in court.

As we’ve been reporting, the 50-year-old singer was accused by his 21-year-old nephew of having an incestuous affair with him, and then allegedly harassing and stalking him afterwards. Ricky immediately argued his innocence in the matter, and prepared to have his say about it in court when the time came. Now, it appears that will not be necessary.

According to TMZ, a judge has dismissed the nephew’s temporary restraining order that was originally issued earlier this month. That happened now because, per the outlet, the singer’s nephew has withdrawn his claims. Ricky’s legal team spoke to the news outlet about the accusation having been pulled back:

“Just as we had anticipated, the temporary protection order was not extended by the court. The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the matter was his alone, without any outside influence or pressure.”

The team also claimed it was apparently the accuser’s decision alone to drop the allegation against Martin. Satisfied with the outcome, the Livin’ La Vida Loca performer is now ready to move on with his life:

“And the accuser confirmed he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter. The request came from the accuser asking to dismiss the case. This was never anything more than a troubled individual making false allegations with absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are glad that our client saw justice done and can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Of course, as we’d previously reported, Ricky very strongly denied the sexual relationship allegations and the domestic violence allegations against him.

Days ago, when responding to the accuser’s claims having been made public, the Puerto Rican singer’s legal team alluded to the complainant’s “deep mental health challenges” in their denial:

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Now, it appears as though this matter against Martin is closed.

We wish the singer well in moving on from this. And we hope his nephew has access to whatever mental health after-care he may need following this high-profile situation.

