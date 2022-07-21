Ricky Martin VINDICATED! Singer Speaks Out On 'Devastating' Incest Accusation After Case Is Dismissed

Ricky Martin is speaking out now that his legal troubles are over.

As we’ve previously reported, his 21-year-old nephew, Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, made shocking allegations of incest and domestic violence against the singer — allegations that were formally dismissed on Thursday. Sanchez had claimed they were together for seven months, also accusing the 50-year-old recording artist of stalking and harassing him after it ended. The pop star was then hit with a temporary domestic violence restraining order.

Although Ricky was prepared to continue to argue his innocence in court, he never got the chance to do so since the judge lifted the restraining order. And that happened because the nephew withdrew the allegations!

Hours after the hearing, the Livin’ La Vida Loca star is now ready to speak out, he says, “in order to start my healing process.” In a video obtained by TMZ, Ricky sat in front of the camera to address his fans and explain why he was not allowed to fully talk about the accusations when they first came out:

“For two weeks, I was not allowed to defend myself because I was following procedure, where the law obligated me not to talk until I was in front of the judge.”

He continued:

“Thank God these claims were proven to be false, but I’m going to tell you the truth, it has been so painful and devastating for me, for my family for my friends. I don’t wish this upon anybody.”

The Glee alum then had a message “to the person who was claiming this nonsense,” claiming he had no ill-will for his nephew, whom he previously claimed suffered from mental health issues:

“I wish him the best and I wish that he finds the help so he can start a new life filled with love and truth and joy and he doesn’t hurt anybody else.”

Moving forward, Ricky said his priority is to “heal” since the legal case is over. How does he plan on doing that? Only the best way he knows how — through music. He concluded:

“I cannot wait to be back onstage. I cannot wait to be back in front of the cameras and entertain which is what I do best. Thank you to all of my friends. Thank you to all of my fans who always believed in me. You have no idea how much strength that you gave me with every comment you wrote on social media. I wish you love and light.”

The father of four will be performing a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles over the weekend — so he’ll be getting to do what he loves most now that this messy situation is over.



