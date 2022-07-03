Ricky Martin Hit With Domestic Abuse Restraining Order In Puerto Rico!

Ricky Martin is going through some MAJOR legal troubles right now…

According to the Associated Press, a judge in Puerto Rico issued a restraining order against the 50-year-old singer on Friday. However, authorities who went to his home in the upscale neighborhood of north coastal town Dorado haven’t been able to serve the papers to him yet. Why is that? Police spokesman Axel Valencia told the AP on Saturday that:

“Up until now, police haven’t been able to find him.”

It is unclear who has requested the order. According to People, the complaint was filed under Puerto Rico’s Law 54, which is commonly known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. Basically, the provisions under the bill (which was enacted in 1989) mean the alleged victim’s name was not released.

But El Vocero, a local newspaper, stated that the restraining order came from a former romantic partner. The report claims that Ricky and the other person dated for seven months but broke up two months ago. According to the petitioner, The Assassination of Gianni Versace actor has since not been able to accept the split and has been loitering near the ex’s home at least three times. The news outlet quoted the order saying:

“The petitioner fears for his safety.”

It sounds like the alleged victim is someone other than his spouse Jwan Yosef with whom he shares four children! The couple has not addressed any changes in their relationship status recently so… Things are potentially not looking good for Ricky!

Valencia explained to the AP that the restraining order prevents the Livin’ La Vida Loca artist from contacting the person who filed the complaint. The police rep also noted that the petitioner never contacted law enforcement – which would have made prosecutors determine if there was even enough evidence to file charges in the first place. Instead, the person headed directly to the court. A judge will decide whether the order should continue to remain in place at a later date.

Since the restraining order news broke, representatives for Ricky denied all of the allegations to People, saying:

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

Innerestingly enough, this has surfaced just days after Ricky was sued for more than $3 million in unpaid commissions by his former manager Rebecca Drucker who actually claimed to know about a “potentially career-ending allegation” in September 2020 from which she helped him emerge “unscathed.”

Per People, she also alleged that between 2014 to 2018 and 2020 to 2022 she helped him make “millions of dollars” by working with him to score “recording contracts, touring and sponsorship deals, and other professional endeavors,” and is therefore owed “substantial commissions.”

Rebecca further claimed that Ricky created a “toxic work environment wherein he constantly mistreated, manipulated, and lied to” her. This ultimately led her to resign as his manager in April 2022. Now, she says the musician is threatening and trying to “force her to sign an agreement with a nondisclosure clause to silence” her about his behavior.

