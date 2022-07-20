Ricky Martin Set To Testify Against His Nephew’s Incest Claims!

Ricky Martin doesn’t plan on going down without a fight.

According to a report from TMZ, sources say the 50-year-old singer plans on appearing before a judge in Puerto Rico virtually on Thursday to “vigorously deny” the claims made by his 21-year-old nephew. If you didn’t know, the singer’s family member claimed they had a sexual and romantic relationship for months. But that is not all! Ricky will also challenge the accusation that he stalked and harassed his nephew once their alleged affair was over.

As you may know, Ricky was hit with a restraining order in Puerto Rico earlier this month, prohibiting him from having any contact with the accuser at this moment. At the time, the identity of the person who requested the order remained anonymous due to the area’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. It was a big mystery as to who it could have been, but no one would have guessed the order came from someone in his own family!

A report from the newspaper Marca shockingly revealed last week that the restraining order was actually filed by his nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. He claimed that the two had been involved in a relationship for seven months, but after it ended two months ago, Ricky would not leave him alone and was constantly reaching out to him or appearing at his home. His nephew also claimed the Livin’ La Vida Loca artist was physically and psychologically abusive during their alleged relationship.

TMZ reports that the restraining order was done ex-parte, which means neither Ricky nor his legal team were in court to rebut the jaw-dropping allegations at the time. Now, the judge will decide whether to extend the restraining order or not. It has been reported that the musician could face come serious consequences, including up to 50 years in prison, if he’s charged with an incest-related crime. However, sources told the outlet that there is still no criminal investigation at this time – only the civil restraining order.

It is important to note that the Glee alum has already denied all of the reports surrounding these accusations several times. Most recently, his team fired back at the incest allegations by claiming his nephew suffers from mental health issues:

“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been – and would never be – involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew. The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting. We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

We’ll have to see what happens now that Ricky will get a chance to speak out in court! No doubt we’re curious to see what he has to say about this alleged disturbing situation…

