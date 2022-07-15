Ricky Martin Accused Of Domestic Violence & Incest With Nephew -- Faces Up To 50 Years In Prison!

Some seriously shocking developments have been made in Ricky Martin‘s recent legal troubles.

As we previously reported, a judge issued a domestic violence restraining order against the 50-year-old singer from an unnamed petitioner earlier this month. The identity of the alleged victim was kept a secret at the time due to Puerto Rico’s Law 54, commonly known as the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, which protects their name from being released. But now, the accuser has been revealed – and it is allegedly someone from Ricky’s family! Yeah…

According to a new report from Marca, his brother Eric Martin revealed that the Livin’ La Vida Loca artist’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez filed the restraining order – making this obviously an incest case as well now. In the complaint, the 21-year-old claimed he ended a seven-month relationship with Ricky two months ago. However, the Glee alum allegedly did not take the split well and soon started constantly contacting Dennis and even showing up at his home. The nephew also claimed there was physical and psychological abuse that happened throughout their relationship.

Reps for Ricky denied all of the accusations when news first broke about the restraining order, saying in a statement to People:

“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated. We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”

He also released a message on Twitter on July 3, expressing his hope that the situation would be cleared up soon:

“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me. Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”

Their legal battle is scheduled to start on July 21. Allegations of incest are taken pretty seriously under Puerto Rican law, meaning if proven guilty, Ricky could be facing some major consequences – like up to 50 years in prison!

