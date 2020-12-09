Rihanna Is SO Happy With A$AP Rocky -- And He’s Been Into Her For 'Years'!

Love is in the air for the Love on the Brain singer!

As we previously reported, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are officially dating after months of speculation. The pair have been friends for years, but fans started making a connection after noticing their chemistry back at The Fashion Awards in 2019.

According to a source for US Weekly, the theorizing was no coincidence. They told the outlet “A$AP has been very into Rihanna for years” and “was always the instigator” trying to make the relationship happen. But Rihanna, who dated billionaire Hassan Jameel from June 2017 to January 2020, “would brush off his advances and kept him in the friend zone.”

Well, it’s safe to say he’s out of the friend zone now! The insider added:

“Things changed over the summer and they finally hooked up. They’ve been together ever since.”

A source for People confirmed:

“They’ve been inseparable the past few weeks. It’s a new relationship, but they both seem very into it.”

Another insider had previously told the outlet that Rihanna and Jameel were “too different, and it was hard to maintain a relationship.” The pop star and the rapper, on the other hand, don’t have that problem. Said the first source:

“They’ve always seemed to have a great time together. They have a lot in common.”

And it’s not just the music that connects them, either. A source for Entertainment Tonight previously mentioned that the couple bonded over shared cultural heritage, as A$AP’s dad was from Barbados. The People insider also shared:

“[They] both are very much about helping out in the communities where they grew up. … A$AP is generous, and so is Rihanna. A$AP is known for being a great guy.”

Aww! We know RiRi cares about making a difference in the world, so we love to see her with a man who can match that energy. (As People noted, the Fashion Killa artist recently donated 120 Thanksgiving meals to the homeless shelter in New York City where he and his mother stayed back in 2000. He even delivered the meals personally — a true gentleman!)

Most importantly, the source revealed:

“Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP.”

That’s what we like to hear!

Not gonna lie, we’re shipping this new romance hard! From what we’ve seen of the two artists, they seem to have a lot of fun together, which is exactly what we want for Rih! Enjoy the blossoming romance, lovebirds!

