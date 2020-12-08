Rita Ora 'Forgot About' Dating Rob Kardashian Back In The Day -- LOL!

Oops!!!

Rita Ora recently went down memory lane on her love life, looking back at prior romances and connections that didn’t work out. In her look back on love, though, she forgot one very public former boyfriend: reality TV star Rob Kardashian. Yes, really!

The Let You Love Me singer spoke to The Sunday Times about her old romantic trysts in an interview published over the weekend. And even though she’s just 30 years old, we can forgive her for forgetting Rob, because their short-lived fling feels like it happened FOREVER ago!

When asked about how she’d neglected to mention the 33-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star during the conversation, the singer quipped (below):

“Oh, I forgot about that. It was very short-lived. I was so young. It was great. It was fun. It was very, very fun, I guess. That’s all I remember.”

Poor Rob! Talk about not leaving a lasting impression!

As you may recall — or maybe not, since the Body On Me singer didn’t — the forgettable pair started dating in October 2012, though things fizzled not even two months later. The most interesting thing to come out of their short-lived tryst was Rob going public after their split to accuse an unnamed ex of infidelity.

Judging by the timing, then, many people assumed Kris Jenner‘s son was allegedly talking about Ora. That’s never been confirmed as fact, but still, the timing was certainly interesting — and the infidelity was allegedly with Jonah Hill. Da f**k?!

Apart from the Rob recall, Rita showed a remarkably laissez-faire attitude towards romance in that Sunday Times interview. Later in the chat, when asked whether she’d ever been in love, the songstress said:

“I’m not a genius in love. But it’s easier to meet [celebs, isn’t it, because of the world you move in? I’ve had amazing moments with amazing people. But in anything you just want to be happy. I guess if love is happiness, then, yeah.”

That’s an interesting answer…

Considering Ora has been previously linked to the likes of Gerard Butler, Calvin Harris, Bruno Mars, Travis Barker, and Andrew Garfield in addition to Rob and Jonah and at least a few others, it really makes you wonder, doesn’t it?! Feel free to take a guess, Perezcious readers! LOLz!

What do U make of her forgetting Rob here, anyways? Intentionally done as a way to throw shade, or is Rita the most forgetful 30-year-old around??

Sound OFF with your take on this down in the comments (below)!

