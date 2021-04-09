Watch Rihanna Crash A Fan’s Birthday Dinner!

Rihanna would definitely be one of our dream birthday guests — but one lucky fan actually lived it IRL!

On Wednesday, Samirah Abdullah was celebrating her 23rd birthday with pals at Nobu NYC when the group spotted none other than the Fenty Beauty founder herself sitting at the table across from them. Samirah’s friend Nini approached the icon’s table to see if she would come and say hi to the birthday girl, and the rest was history.

Well, specifically, the rest was this clip of the gracious pop star crashing the birthday dinner:

Rihanna really pulled up to her table to wish her happy birthday. ????❤️???? pic.twitter.com/AKo4XprS6E — Complex (@Complex) April 9, 2021

Samirah told Entertainment Tonight that she was “just amazed” by the celebrity’s birthday wishes. She admitted:

“I kinda froze, like, this couldn’t be real life.”

Meanwhile, over on TikTok, Nini explained what went down behind the scenes of the now-viral video:

“Everyone’s asking me how did it happen, so here I am telling you guys how we met Rihanna. So we’re at dinner right, and we see her, she’s sitting across from us. And I was like, I’m gonna go ask if she can take a picture, or say happy birthday to my best friend, for her birthday. So then I walked up to her table and I was like, ‘Oh it’s my best friend’s birthday, it would mean the world if you could go over there and say happy birthday to her, or take a picture with her.'”

Showing off her sense of humor, the Umbrella singer replied:

“She was like, ‘Go back to the table and say I said no, but when the cake comes out I’m gonna walk up to the table and surprise her.’ So then that’s literally exactly what she did. She was so freaking nice about it. As soon as the cake was coming to the table, she followed our waitress, right, and then she came and took the pictures with us.”

Nini gushed:

“She was so friendly. She was like ‘You guys are so beautiful!’ And she smells so freaking good. And that’s how we met Rihanna, and now the video’s all over.”

She also shared a snap of the squad — and a bonus video of the mogul — on Twitter:

yea she called us pretty and that we looked beautiful! https://t.co/WQc4NysSdr pic.twitter.com/cCXc4eVw1t — NINI (@ItssimplyNeika) April 7, 2021

Wow! Can you even imagine? To not only have Rihanna singing happy birthday to you, but also having her say that you’re beautiful? We think we would faint on the spot. Cheers to Samirah — we hope the rest of your birthdays can live up to this legendary one!

