Britney Spears Got Her COVID Vaccine With BF Sam Asghari! See Her Reaction!

There’s a new vaccine queen in town!

It’s been a long, LONG road to the coronavirus vaccine, but shots are finally becoming more widely available in the US — which of course means the celebs are flocking to get theirs. The list of famous and vaccinated is growing by the day, and now they can add one illustrious and beloved name to their number: Britney Spears.

Related: Britney Says She Writes Her Own Posts After Speculation Over IG Content

The pop star, who garnered more curiosity than ever throughout quarantine due to her controversial conservatorship, shared her reaction to getting the shot in a video filmed by boyfriend Sam Asghari. In the clip, she explains:

“The people on the Internet said it was really, really bad, like a bullet going through your arm. It was nothing. I felt nothing. I’m fine. And I hope I continue to stay fine.”

That’s what we like to hear!

She captioned the post:

“Got the COVID vaccine. Great success…. High-five!!!!!! @samasghari.”

Sam jokingly shouted out Sacha Baron Cohen in the comments for the Borat reference, so spirits in the Spears household definitely seem high post-vax. The couple are the latest high-profile people to make an uplifting vaccination vid, with notable entries including Mariah Carey’s high note and the godmother of Moderna herself, Dolly Parton.

Considering all the questions that have been raised about the Toxic singer’s medical decisions under her conservatorship, we’re just glad Brit is vaccinated and doing her part to encourage fans to do the same. Now on to the next dose!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram]