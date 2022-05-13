IT’S HAPPENING?! Rihanna Reportedly Hiring Photographers For 'Imminent' Wedding To A$AP Rocky!!

Hold up! Is Rihanna actually marrying A$AP Rocky!?

Earlier this month, the rapper released a brand new music video for his song D.M.B. that featured a fictional wedding to his pregnant girlfriend. It instantly sparked engagement rumors, but sources were quick to squash that speculation… until now?

A new insider just revealed some shocking and incredibly exciting news (if true)!! Speaking to The Sun on Thursday, a source claimed that the musicians are rapidly preparing to tie the knot — and a ceremony could be happening, well, ASAP!

Related: Rihanna Skipped The Met Gala But STILL Stole The Show With Iconic Honor!!

According to the confidant, the pregnant 34-year-old has already hired her favorite photographers for the big day, they shared:

“Rihanna has already spoken to photographers who she considers her close friends to capture magical moments of her wedding to A$AP.”

It sounds like she might even walk down the aisle before she welcomes her first child with Rocky! She is currently in her third trimester, but the source insists that a wedding will happen sooner than later, continuing:

“It looks like it will happen soon. She’s keeping her cards close to her chest, but it will be small and very romantic.”

She’s also taking after another iconic couple for wedding inspo, the source teased:

“Much like her ‘familia’ Beyoncé and Jay-Z, they will do it quietly and people will most likely hear about it afterward.”

If the couple’s fake wedding was enough to send the internet into a tizzy, we cannot imagine what their real nuptials will do! Does this mean the music video really was their way of hinting at taking the next step in their relationship? That’s pretty epic, if so!

Related: Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker May Have Hosted A Wedding Shower!

Last Thursday, the 33-year-old singer released his new single D.M.B. (aka DAT$ MAH B!*$H). Rihanna was heavily featured in the visuals as they portrayed an on-screen couple “depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances,” according to a press release.

The most notable moment in the video occurred about halfway through when RiRi appeared in a red dress and veil. A$AP removed the veil and then smiled, revealing gold grills on his teeth that read:

“Marry Me?”

Rihanna then grinned back, and her teeth said:

“I Do”

Later, the couple was spotted leaving what seemed like a wedding ceremony as friends tossed flowers over them. Ch-ch-check it out!

Viewers freaked out on social media afterward with a mixture of excitement and downright confusion, saying:

“Wait a second did Rihanna and Rocky get engaged or married ?” “A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are engaged??!!!!! Omg…and he proposed with grills that scene was so beautiful!!” “Wait a minute…so Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are engaged to be married or?”

The whole thing was definitely scripted, but we wouldn’t put it past either of the artists to tease their engagement in this creative way! So far, both of them have kept their mouths shut about the rumors, so who knows. Is Rihanna really preparing for a wedding?! What do YOU think, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN & A$AP Rocky/YouTube]