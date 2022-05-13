Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker May Have Hosted A Wedding Shower!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are enjoying their time together — and apparently moving quickly towards the wedding of their dreams!

The 43-year-old reality TV star and her 46-year-old rock star husband appear to have hosted some kind of wedding shower (or a very similar event!) out in Palm Springs on Wednesday!

Related: Kourtney And Travis Celebrate Major Development In IVF Pregnancy Journey!

It’s not clear if the party went down at Kris Jenner‘s desert oasis, but wherever it was, the digs looked NICE! And while Kourt and Travis themselves were pretty mum about the specifics on their social media channels, a few apparent guests did let out a couple of social media posts along the way.

According to Page Six, attendees who posted photos on social media during the day included Toby Morse, Phil Riportella, and Allie Rizzo. Pics pointed to things like a “Kravis 4 Ever” balloon display proudly plastered across a wide window at the home, along with skull cookies reportedly catered by vegan-based Crossroads Kitchen.

Oh, and the party had another very Kravis-friendly turn to it, too: a pool-side showing of Tim Burton‘s 1990 classic Edward Scissorhands! Perezcious readers will recall how last year, Kourt and Travis lovingly decked themselves out in Halloween costumes pulled directly from the film. And on Wednesday, after the sun went down, they showed it to guests at the Palm Springs party to cap off a perfect night of celebration!

In a few snaps posted from the event, as you can see (below), Morse shared a happy selfie that showed off the balloon spread while openly congratulating the Poosh founder and her Blink-182 drummer beau, and Riportella revealed details about the skull cookies and more:

Love it!

Of course, the #YoureSoCool hashtag is a reference to True Romance, which Kravis has previously shown to be very, very fond of. So that very clearly holds a special place in their relationship!

Between the True Romance references and the Edward Scissorhands showing, this was very obviously a day celebrating Kourtney and Travis’ connection. But… for what?! They didn’t come out and say it explicitly, but damn if the shindig didn’t feel like a wedding shower! After all, we know the pair is spooling up their prep for the most memorable nuptials ever. So it’s not a stretch to wonder whether this is part of the lead-up! And that phony Vegas wedding last month was just a practice run, right?! LOLz!

Related: Kourtney Attends Her First-Ever Met Gala With Travis By Her Side!

With all this, it’s clear Kourt and Travis are truly connecting on a deeper level each and every day. Viewers of The Kardashians on Hulu will recall how that chemistry comes to the forefront in the show’s most recent episode, which dropped on Thursday. In it, after Kourt cops to accidentally breaking the engagement ring Travis got her in an unfortunate clothes-folding mishap, the interior design aficionado gushes to momager Kris about how understanding and calm Barker was about working to get the ring fixed. At one point, Kourtney says this to her 66-year-old mother about Travis:

“I’ve never met a better human in my life. The thoughtfulness and just everything.”

Awww!

We are so thrilled that these two continue to connect on this level!

And we are excited about this apparent wedding shower. It’s all coming together!!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Travis Barker/Instagram]