Rihanna

Rihanna Makes Her Return To Music -- Listen To The Gorgeous Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever HERE!

Rihanna shares new song lift me up from black panther wakanda forever

She has RiTurned to music after nearly seven years!

The highly anticipated Lift Me Up performed by Rihanna was released on Friday — and it’s a gorgeous tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner’s vocals are so on point for the beautiful song that almost feels like a big hug.

Listen to it here:

U like??

We have so much to look forward to from Rih, including a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance AND new music on the way. This is just the beginning of her musical comeback, y’all!

[Image via Rihanna/Instagram]

Oct 28, 2022 05:21am PDT

