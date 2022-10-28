Rihanna Makes Her Return To Music -- Listen To The Gorgeous Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever HERE!

She has RiTurned to music after nearly seven years!

The highly anticipated Lift Me Up performed by Rihanna was released on Friday — and it’s a gorgeous tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner’s vocals are so on point for the beautiful song that almost feels like a big hug.

Listen to it here:

U like??

We have so much to look forward to from Rih, including a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance AND new music on the way. This is just the beginning of her musical comeback, y’all!

[Image via Rihanna/Instagram]