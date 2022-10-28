Rihanna Makes Her Return To Music -- Listen To The Gorgeous Lift Me Up From Black Panther: Wakanda Forever HERE!

She has RiTurned to music after nearly seven years!
The highly anticipated Lift Me Up performed by Rihanna was released on Friday — and it’s a gorgeous tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Related: Rihanna May Have Hinted At Her Baby’s Name!!
The nine-time Grammy Award winner’s vocals are so on point for the beautiful song that almost feels like a big hug.
Listen to it here:
U like??
We have so much to look forward to from Rih, including a Super Bowl Halftime Show performance AND new music on the way. This is just the beginning of her musical comeback, y’all!
[Image via Rihanna/Instagram]
Related Posts
Oct 28, 2022 05:21am PDT
-
Categories