Rihanna Confirms She’s Headlining Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show!

It looks like Rihanna is heading to the Super Bowl!

Just hours after TMZ reported that RiRi was “in talks” to headline, the 34-year-old singer confirmed that she is performing at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on February 12. She shared the big news by simply posting a picture of herself holding a football on Instagram Sunday. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Roc Nation later shared the same image on its Instagram, tagging Rihanna and the NFL:

Let’s GO – @badgalriri @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOX

OMG!!!

As you may recall, Rihanna was offered to headline the halftime show for Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta. However, she turned it down at the time to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback began peacefully protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. She told Vogue in October 2019:

“I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

The slot was given to Adam Levine’s band Maroon 5 with guests Big Boi and Travis Scott.

This is so exciting!!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments below!

