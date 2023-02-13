The REAL Meaning Behind Rihanna's Super Bowl Look!

Rihanna used her time in the spotlight on Sunday to honor an icon!

During the singer’s Super Bowl halftime performance, she rocked the stage in a dazzling red outfit that perfectly highlighted her surprise baby bump — but there was another very special meaning behind the look! She was reportedly paying tribute to the late fashion legend André Leon Talley, who passed away at 73 in January 2022. Aw!

Toward the end of the performance, while singing Umbrella, the star was spotted putting on a floor-length red leather Alaïa puffer that bore a striking resemblance to André’s signature Norma Kamali sleeping bag coat. And this was very much on purpose!

After many people noticed the similarities, his official Instagram account shared side-by-side photos of the jackets and seemingly thanked Rihanna for the meaningful recognition — by using her own song lyrics! They wrote:

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together. Told you I’ll be here forever… said I’ll always be your friend.”

Whoa! This brings a whole new meaning to that portion of the performance! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Plenty of fans and celebrities alike took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the subtle honor, writing:

June Ambrose: “This was a beautiful tribute” Mara Brock Akil: “I knew it! And loved it! Loved that she met Andre in the sky like the diamond he is!” Angie Harmon: “He would’ve been so proud tonight!” Patricia Altschul: “He will be missed by so many of us who loved him… Rihanna’s tribute made me teary.”

So sweet!

RiRi and the former Vogue editor-at-large had been close friends for years before his death and were often seen having a great time together during interviews at the Met Gala red carpet (such as below).

Love that she found a way to honor her friend during her big night! Reactions?! Tell us (below)!

[Image via NFL/Vogue/YouTube]