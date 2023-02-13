Fans Can’t Get Enough Of Adele Shushing People Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime: ‘I’m Just Here For Rihanna’

Adele couldn’t be bothered during the Super Bowl Halftime Show!

As the world eagerly anticipated Rihanna’s return to the performing stage, the Easy On Me singer felt no pain while sipping drinks and posing in HUGE sunglasses. In now viral footage, Adele reminded everyone of the icon she is while posted up in the VIP section of the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. By her side were fellow legends Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Gordon Ramsay, and of course, her love, Rich Paul.

However, eagle eyed fans couldn’t help but notice how excited the Rolling in the Deep singer was as Rihanna took the stage, with viral footage showing her shushing everyone around her! See (below):

Everyone be quiet, Rihanna is about to perform #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/cl6oLRu8Lo — Adele Access (@AdeleAccess) February 13, 2023

We feel you, Adele! LOLz! Fans quickly took to Twitter to comment on the meme-worthy moment, writing things like:

“When they tell me I can’t watch the Super Bowl just because Adele and Rihanna are there … Me: Shut up, zip it!” “Adele is just like us. Here for Rihanna nothing more” “Adele is literally a living meme” “Adele is always the main character without even trying”

Another fan wrote:

“Adele at the Super Bowl only for Rihanna is giving me watching a three hour movie about Gucci only for [Lady] GaGa”

This is seemingly in reference to yet ANOTHER viral clip of the 34-year-old from earlier this month at one of her Las Vegas residency shows, where she explained her reason for attending the Super Bowl:

“I’m going just for Rihanna. I don’t give a flying f**k who’s playing.”

See (below):

“Just going for Rihanna” honest queen we love!!!!! pic.twitter.com/kN8nD4TDYJ — Tin????| vegas era???? (@DiaryofDelly) February 4, 2023

Icons being icons watching icons! We love it!! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via NFL/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]