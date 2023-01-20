Riley Keough Shares Beautiful Tribute After Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Death

Lisa Marie Presley’s eldest daughter is opening up about her tragic and sudden loss.

On Friday, Riley Keough broke her silence on the devastating death of her mother. The 33-year-old actress took to Instagram with a special black and white throwback photograph of Lisa Marie holding a bouquet of flowers and smiling down on a younger version of Riley. The Daisy Jones & The Six star simply captioned it:

We cannot imagine how difficult of a time this must be for Riley. As we’ve been reporting, Lisa Marie passed away on January 12 after going into cardiac arrest. Her official cause of death is yet to be determined. Riley is the only daughter of the 54-year-old and her ex-husband Danny Keough. The couple also shared a son, Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide at just 27 years old in 2020. Lisa Marie was also mom to 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley with her other ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to Us Weekly, the singer-songwriter was buried at Graceland in the Meditation Garden on Thursday, just days before her public memorial service will take place on Sunday morning. She was laid to rest beside her father, Elvis Presley, and her beloved son. We are sending lots of love to Riley and the rest of the Presley family as they continue to grieve this heartbreaking loss.

