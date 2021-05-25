Are Rita Ora & Tessa Thompson In A THROUPLE With Thor Director Taika Waititi?!

Whoa, wait, WHUT?!

Last month we got a very strong hint Rita Ora was dating Taika Waititi, the Oscar-winning director of Jojo Rabbit and What We Do In The Shadows. But was that only half the story? Or rather, two thirds of the story?

On Sunday the presumed couple were spotted engaging in some PDA — along with a THIRD celeb: Creed star Tessa Thompson! DailyMail.com was the first to publish the pics on Monday, which showed the three stars relaxing outside Taika’s home in Sydney, Australia.

Taika could be seen with an arm around each woman as they lounged together. In one photo, he was seen kissing Rita; in another, Rita and Tessa were leaning over him to kiss one another. It’s honestly pretty steamy stuff!

It’s possible they’re just friends, but as we look back, all of this seems to fit kind of perfectly.

We first got the idea Rita and Taika were dating after she posted a carousel on Instagram which included a pic of the two of them not just cuddling but wearing matching sweaters…

She captioned that post:

“Good times, memories, random things on my phone and the ones I love.. “

So not too much of a leap to speculate the two were together. Here’s the thing though… What no one else paid much attention to was the fact THIS photo was also in that carousel!

“The ones I love” plural! Hmm…

We also know Tessa is confirmed bisexual. She came out in 2018, right after rumored GF at the time Janelle Monae dropped that amazing music video for Make Me Feel, which co-starred the Marvel superhero. She told Pret-A-Porter:

“I’m attracted to men and also to women. If I bring a woman home, [or] a man, we don’t even have to have the discussion.”

However, she’s also very private about her love life. She said of her rumored relationship with the Dirty Computer singer:

“We love each other deeply. We’re so close, we vibrate on the same frequency. If people want to speculate about what we are, that’s okay. It doesn’t bother me.”

Rita, too, is bisexual, as explored on her 2018 hit Girls, in which she sings proudly:

“I’m 50/50 and I’m never gonna hide it”

The bisexual anthem is rumored to be about her past relationship with supermodel Cara Delevingne.

Is it possible the three stars are actually a throuple?? It definitely seems possible.

Rita has been Down Under since February to film the next season of The Voice Australia. She recently told the audience during a performance at Nova’s Red Room that she “never want(s) to leave” the country. Hmm.

Obviously Taika lives there; Tessa is in town filming his next blockbuster Thor: Love And Thunder with Chris Hemsworth. Innerestingly, that film is rumored to be about a love triangle involving Tessa’s Valkyrie character and Natalie Portman‘s Jane Foster, who also gains the power of Thor.

Life imitating art? Vice versa? What do YOU think, are these three together or not??

