Rudy Giuliani's Daughter Caroline Only Has Threesomes & Wrote NSFW Essay About It!

Rudy Giuliani may have become known in the past few years as little more than a toadie for Donald Trump. But while he’s been peddling ludicrous conspiracy theories, his daughter has been searching for her inner truth.

If you don’t know anything about Caroline Rose Giuliani, she’s a writer and a free spirit whose politics are about as far from her father’s as you can get. Oh, and possibly a bit of an oversharer…

“‘I want to watch my boyfriend bend you over’ was the general tone of the sexts we had already exchanged before we met.”

That’s how the 32-year-old begins her new essay published by Vanity Fair on Thursday titled A Unicorn’s Tale: Three-Way S*x With Couples Has Made Me a Better Person. She then goes on to open up about her s*x life and how it’s changed for the better as it’s gotten, well, a little more unorthodox.

As a “unicorn” Caroline seeks out couples to act as a third in threesomes, something she found after she realized she needed to break up with her significant other in her late 20s:

“I was in a long-term, loving, monogamous relationship that my body begged me to end before it progressed to an engagement. At the time, I didn’t fully understand what was missing from that relationship, but I did know that my partner loved me despite my weird wildness, while I yearned to be with someone who loved me because of it.”

She says she “immediately began to make up for lost time” and had so much “great” s*x she broke her “stainless steel bed frame.” She contrasts this experimentation with the “bold (sometimes unwise) choices” of her youth, which she says were “intertwined with adolescent angst and rebellion.”

Oof. That cannot be easy for Rudy to read…

But this phase, she writes, was a more peaceful way of “intentionally searching” for herself — and naturally led her to the world of “ethical non-monogamy”:

“I had known for some time that I was at least bisexual but had barely explored that side of my sexuality. I knew I wanted to experience new dynamics. And I knew the fearful charge around dating couples meant there was something to learn.”

She talks about using Feeld, an app for the “sexually adventurous”:

“As with any online forum, I had to weed out the occasional creep, but in general, the people I connected with were clear communicators and more transparent about difficult subjects like STD status than I had ever encountered before.”

It was using Feeld that she met her first couple, whom she is calling “Oliver and Isabella.”

She recalls, in an NSFW but tasteful way:

“Oliver and I had s*x while Isabella watched — actively. She was a ‘cuckqueen,’ which is a woman who enjoys role-playing ‘humiliation’ this way. Many aspects of the encounter were pleasurable and fun, but the most engrossing sensation was feeling Oliver’s palpable love for Isabella flow through me. There was no doubt that his desire to fulfill her was the deeper motivation for filling me.”

Whoo… Anyone else feel like it’s getting a little warm in here??

In general with threesomes, Caroline says it’s not just about the taboo or the kink but about the connection:

“When a couple invites me into their bed, I not only get welcomed into the midst of their preexisting connection, but also get to forge a new one with them based on their trust that I will respect the boundaries of their relationship. This is a vulnerable position all around: for the couple in opening their connection to a newcomer, and for the unicorn in entering a power dynamic where they are the only one without an established teammate.”

Ultimately she goes on to describe how the fulfillment she’s found in “the Lifestyle” has helped her stay mentally healthy throughout the pandemic:

“In these sexually-limiting pandemic times, reliving my spicy threesome memories has been a much-needed, COVID-free crutch for a single gal and her vibrators. More notably, though, it has made me take stock of how many emotionally intelligent friends I’ve made via the Lifestyle, probably because of their willingness to navigate complicated interpersonal issues. Regardless of sexual activity, I’m still friendly with every single couple I’ve met through ethical non-monogamy.”

That’s certainly more than most folks can say about their former partners and one night stands.

Ultimately, Caroline explains she does want a longterm relationship after life as a unicorn:

“I hope to eventually find a ‘monogamish’ relationship, like many of the couples I’ve dated have.”

Well, she’s certainly offered a perspective we don’t hear from much. Something to think about… and from a Giuliani! Huh.

