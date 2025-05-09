Romeo & Cruz Beckham Caught Mocking Nicola Peltz -- Unveiling New Layer To Family Feud?? LOOK!

Oh, s**t! We just got some new evidence that this Beckham family feud has been going on long before David‘s birthday party last weekend!

We’ve all heard about the drama now. Last week, the soccer star was celebrating his 50th birthday with a bash in London — but his eldest son Brooklyn Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz refused to attend, despite traveling to the city in hopes of a private meet-up. The young couple has been avoiding family outings, including several other opportunities to celebrate David’s birthday, causing everyone to be fed up.

For the most part, sources have blamed the rift on the fact Brooks and Nicola were trying to avoid Romeo Beckham‘s new girlfriend — Brooklyn’s ex — Kim Turnbull. However, some sources have hit back at this, insisting Nicola is (and was always) the problem, dating back to those rift rumors during the 2022 wedding. Well, this new clue sure seems to back up that theory…

On Friday, eagle-eyed fans discovered some SUPER shady social media commentary between brothers Romeo and Cruz. They were seemingly mocking Nicola! Yeesh!

Back in early April, the Lola actress slid into the comment section of Romeo’s ex-girlfriend Mia Regan‘s Instagram, praising a series of new photos by writing:

“so beautiful mia “

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MIA REGAN (@mimimoocher)

Innocent enough, right?

At first glance, maybe. But it’s clearly messy BTS and has hit a nerve! You see, Romeo and Mia broke up in February 2024. Mia and Nicola both entered the family in the same year, 2019. The younger lovers reportedly split in July 2022 for about five months before getting back together and then later calling it quits. It sure seems like the ladies really bonded as the newcomers to the fam — so much so Nicola’s still in touch! And that seems to be a problem with the Beckham boys.

Just two days after Mia’s post, the 22-year-old former soccer player posted a series of snaps to his feed, including pics of his new girlfriend and one of his little bro, who commented:

“so beautiful Romeo “

OMG!

See the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ROMEO (@romeobeckham)

Literally the same wording and style as Nicola’s comment! That was totally him mocking his sister-in-law, right?! There’s no way that was a coincidence! Romeo replied with two laughing emojis, confirming he picked up on the joke. Whoa.

Not all fans loved the diss, though, with many calling out Cruz for being “childish,” writing:

“They’re both so childish. Good on Mimi for walking away. And Nicola for keeping her distance.” “they’re trying to disrespect their sister in law” “Grow up and show some class”

BTW, all this was going down days after TMZ reported Brooklyn and Romeo are no longer on speaking terms because of Kim, who the 26-year-old doesn’t think has the right intentions by getting with his sibling. Sources claimed the rift began in December, a month before Romeo went IG official with the model, and was the cause for the married couple’s absence at family functions.

Frankly, we can understand Romeo being annoyed by The Last Airbender star remaining close to his ex, especially as she’s reportedly throwing his new girl under the bus just to hide the true reason for the this ongoing family feud. That would be frustrating! It also goes to show this drama wasn’t all about skipping out on a party or even directly about Kim. The animosity runs deep with Nicola for more than one family member. Oof!

Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]