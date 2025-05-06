David & Victoria Beckham Just CANNOT Understand Brooklyn & Nicola's Need For 'Special Treatment' -- NEW DETAILS!

Could Brooklyn Beckham be permanently on the outs with his family?

If you’ve been keeping up, you know that the bitter feud between the 26-year-old and Romeo over his little brother’s girlfriend (and his ex) Kim Turnbull caused a massive divide amongst the Beckhams. It’s become so ugly that Brooklyn missed dad David‘s 50th birthday party because he didn’t want to run into the 22-year-old former footballer. However, he did attempt to see their father before the bash!

Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, tried to hang out with David privately and even traveled to London to make it happen — but the athlete refused! Instead, he wanted the couple to suck it up and join the family for the party. But Brooklyn and Nicola wouldn’t change their minds and ended up not seeing David.

Related: Spencer Pratt Dishes On Why Lauren Conrad REALLY Hated Him On The Hills!

Now, David and Victoria Beckham are sick of the pair’s behavior! From what we heard, they are especially over Nicola! Yikes! The family feud may even be close to the point of no return unless the pair find a way to make amends with everybody fast! A source claimed to Us Weekly on Tuesday that Brooklyn and Nicola’s demands to receive “special treatment” from the family, which led to their absence from the birthday party, really bothered the parents:

“David and Victoria are over it. They’ve thrown in the towel over the whole thing.”

Not a good sign…

The same insider backed previous reports that Brooklyn and Nicola asked for a “separate meet-up” with David to celebrate his special day but the family rejected the idea before adding:

“David and Victoria just want to treat everyone the same and approach life like a family and the family does things a certain way. But Brooklyn isn’t playing it like that, and everything is a drama. They just tell the whole family there’s a party, ‘Here’s the time, here’s the date.’ It’s not that complicated. Everyone else seems OK with it.”

But Nicola and Beckham can’t seem to put aside their issues with Romeo’s girlfriend for one day — not even for the former soccer player’s birthday! While David and Victoria are hopeful Brooklyn will “come around” one day, they are also exhausted by his antics at the same time. The insider noted:

“It just seems like every event — from weddings to birthdays to holidays — there’s a drama.”

Uh oh! Victoria and David are clearly on Romeo’s side in the feud! But would they cut ties with Brooklyn forever because of where their loyalties lie? Don’t worry! There is still hope for a reconciliation with the Becks despite how frustrated the parents are, according to another insider! Whether it will happen anytime soon? Time will tell! A source told People on Wednesday:

“There are tensions between Brooklyn and Nicola and the family. The relationship is definitely not beyond repair. They love and are always there for him. They’re just hurt and disappointed that he’s now playing no part in family life.”

Oof! The Beckhams have a lot to work through if they hope to come out of the latest drama one big happy family again! Do you think a reconciliation will ever happen, Perezcious readers? Or are things beyond repair at this point? Let us know in the comments below!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]