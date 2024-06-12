Rory McIlroy CALLS OFF Divorce From Erica Stoll -- And Makes Rare Comment About Those OTHER Dating Rumors!

And just like that, Rory McIlroy ISN’T getting divorced!

Less than a month after filing for a split from his wife Erica Stoll, the professional golfer has retracted his legal battle. On Tuesday afternoon, Rory’s attorney Thomas Sasser filed a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal in the Palm Beach County Courthouse, which had been signed by the Irishman earlier in the day. Per DailyMail.com, the court papers stated:

“Petitioner Rory D. McIlroy, by and through the undersigned counsel, hereby voluntarily dismisses, without prejudice, the above styled matter.”

Once a Notice of Voluntary Dismissal is filed, the court considers the case closed, and clerks have already designated the divorce as “disposed other.” If Rory changes his mind again, he’ll have to start the process all over.

So, what happened?! Last we heard, Rory was a hard person to be married to and Erica no longer wanted to go along with his busy lifestyle now that they have a young daughter, Poppy. In a super shady move, Rory hired a private investigator to serve his wife the divorce papers just hours after he won a major golf championship, too. It seemed like things were really over, especially since the athlete was also sparking TONS of romance rumors with CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, whose own marriage status is unknown.

But interestingly, Erica never filed a response to the divorce papers and didn’t seem to hire an attorney. Per the filing, she only had until June 2 to do so or the court would rule on the matter without taking her side into account. While she may not have been fighting in court, it turns out that she was fighting to save her marriage behind the scenes.

On Tuesday, just two days before the opening round of the US Open, Rory told The Guardian that he and his partner were able to work things out — but first, he had to touch on those dating rumors! He began:

“There have been rumors about my personal life recently, which is unfortunate. Responding to each rumor is a fool’s game.”

Hmm. He then explained:

“Over the past weeks, Erica and I have realized that our best future was as a family together. Thankfully, we have resolved our differences and look forward to a new beginning.”

Wow!

It’s not every day you see a divorce take such a big U-turn like this! We hope they’ve really gotten to a better place! Thoughts?! Are you surprised by this? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WENN]