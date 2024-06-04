Is THIS Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy’s New Woman?! See Why He's Sparking Dating Rumors Amid Dramatic Divorce!

Has Rory McIlroy already moved on??

Last month, the professional golfer shockingly filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll. Now, just weeks later, he is already sparking tons of dating rumors with a new woman — and she’s on the PGA Tour with him right now!

Almost immediately after the breakup news in mid-May, fans started to speculate that the Full Swing star could be catching feelings for CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis. (BTW, she married football coach Bryn Renner in 2022, but it’s unclear what the current status of her relationship is, with some speculating they could be on the outs, too.)

Related: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Dodge Outright PDA In The MOST Awkward Way!

So, back to the rumored new couple. Their chemistry has been catching a lot of attention in on-camera interviews, particularly after a May 12 interview after Rory won the Wells Fargo Championship. That’s less than 24 hours before Erica was served divorce papers. Check it out:

Since then, the pair have been seen a ton, including during another interview at the Canadian Open over the weekend. And yes, they were laughing and having a great time on-screen again there, too. But it’s a photo obtained by TMZ that’s really noteworthy!

On Monday, the outlet obtained a photo of the athlete and reporter hugging each other right after sitting for an interview at the Hamilton Golf & Country Club in Ontario. Their body language in the interview was enough to raise eyebrows, but the BTS pic proves they at least have a close friendship. Enough that they’d embrace when no one was watching! See it (below):

Rory McIlroy Hugged Amanda Balionis After Canadian Open Interview, Extra Smiley | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/GJwJ7mb9VG — TMZ (@TMZ) June 4, 2024

Now, to be fair, plenty of platonic pals hug each other! Maybe he was just thanking her for the good chat? There have been lots of reports insisting they are merely professional friends, so this could be nothing. But given Rory’s history, it’s hard not to wonder!

If you don’t know, when Rory first met his now estranged wife Erica, he was making the rounds on the PGA Tour in 2012. She was a PGA transport official at the Rider Cup at the time and she saved the day by helping him make it to his tee time after oversleeping. But they didn’t get together until 2014 because Rory was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki. Rory and Caroline eventually got engaged, but Rory called things off months before the wedding, reportedly over the phone. Just a few months later, he and Erica were a thing! And now… could he be doing this all over again?!?!?!

Interestingly, a People source previously opened up about what went wrong in Rory and Erica’s marriage. At the time, they insinuated that his travel schedule plus all the ladies he was constantly surrounded by played a big part! Noting that Erica wanted to stay home more after they welcomed their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, the source dished:

“It’s a hard life being a golfer’s wife. They’re always away at tournaments and practicing, there has to be a lot of trust.”

Trust is very important considering they are surrounded by “beautiful women” for long periods, the confidant added:

“You either have to join them on tour and go with it or just have trust in them, it’s impossible to expect them to be home and able to help with the kids.”

Rory hasn’t been accused of cheating, FYI. But still, it sure looks like he’s fallen into his same old pattern! Moving on to the next beautiful girl he met on the PGA Tour… ya know?? Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Amanda Balionis/Instagram & WENN]