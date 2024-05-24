Did Rory McIlroy Cheat? Why Wife May Have Lost 'Trust' In Him & More Cryptic Deets About Golfer's Shocking Divorce!

Ummm… is this divorce secretly a cheating scandal??

As Perezcious readers know, professional golfer Rory McIlroy shockingly filed for divorce from his wife of seven years, Erica Stoll, last week. He simply claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken” but didn’t explain why.

Since then, we’ve heard his wife grew frustrated and “lonely” in the relationship, in large part because of his busy schedule. And mostly, this came into play after they had their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, giving Erica a “new perspective.” For the last two years, the couple reportedly “were living very different lives” with the Full Swing star “on the road” a ton solo. Now, a new insider is sharing some cryptic remarks about the relationship — and it sounds a LOT like they could be alluding to some shady behavior on the athlete’s part!

Speaking to People on Thursday, the insider dished:

“It’s a hard life being a golfer’s wife. They’re always away at tournaments and practicing, there has to be a lot of trust.”

Not only are golfers often away from their partners and families for long stretches of time, they’re also surrounded by “hangers-on” and “beautiful women.” Um, that sounds like a recipe for disaster! The confidant added:

“You either have to join them on tour and go with it or just have trust in them, it’s impossible to expect them to be home and able to help with the kids.”

Well, damn…

Another insider told the outlet that the Irishman seems to be “super focused on golf” amid his divorce, which was a surprise to members of his Florida community. But just ’cause he’s focused on the sport doesn’t mean he’s riding on a high. The source noted that Rory “went through such a winning phase” previously but “hasn’t done much in the last five-ish years.” They acknowledged:

“Plus, he put his blood, sweat and tears into defending the PGA against LIV Golf the last two years and it was basically for nothing.”

That’s referring to a controversial merger between the two golf organizations, which Rory previously said made him feel like “a sacrificial lamb.” So, he’s had a lot of stress at work, there have been marital problems in his relationship for years, AND he’s often traveling solo while being surrounded by available and “beautiful women”?? Yeah, you can see why infidelity might be a concern! That said, no one’s actually called him out for doing anything, so hopefully these cryptic quotes are just ringing the wrong alarm bells!

It does, however, make it super clear why being a golfer’s wife would be so hard! There’s just so much opportunity for someone to f**k up on the road! That said, the second insider spoke on the 35-year-old’s state of mind amid the breakup, and it doesn’t sound like he’s preoccupied with romance at all, musing:

“He’s just trying to find himself, focus and get back to winning.”

Oof. Sucks that he couldn’t “find himself” with his wife! Sounds like this lifestyle just tore a wedge between them! But do you think there’s something more to these sources’ cryptic AF comments? Sound OFF (below)!

