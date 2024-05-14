Pro Golfer Rory McIlroy Abruptly Files For Divorce From Erica Stoll After 7 Years! What Happened??

Professional golfer Rory McIlroy has filed for divorce from his wife Erica Stoll!

The 35-year-old athlete filed a petition to dissolve the marriage in Florida on Monday, according to People. And per docs obtained by Page Six, he claimed the marriage was “irretrievably broken.” No additional details about the cause of the split were shared, but his rep did tell the outlet that it is his desire “to ensure this difficult time is as respectful and amicable as possible,” and noted that “he will not be making any further comment.” Whoa.

The couple share a 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, whom they welcomed in 2020. In the filing, Rory requested that he and Erica should have “shared parental responsibility” and create a parenting plan moving forward. He also wants to uphold a prenup they signed in March 2017, a month before their wedding.

Neither Erica nor the Full Swing star have opened up about the separation publicly yet. They first met way back in 2012 at the Ryder Cup, where Erica was working as a PGA transport official. But Rory was dating tennis player Caroline Wozniacki at the time!! He and Caroline eventually even got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2013 — only for the Irishman to break things off just months later, and reportedly over the phone. Oof. Then, Rory and Erica went on to start dating privately in 2014.

As far as we can tell, there were no signs of trouble in paradise until this shock filing, so this will definitely be a surprise to many! We hope nothing too messy happened behind the scenes so things can stay amicable for the little girl in the mix! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below).

[Image via WENN]