Ariana Grande's Ex Dalton Gomez Goes IG Official With New Movie Star GF -- Who ALSO Has A Famous Ex!

Ariana Grande‘s ex-husband Dalton Gomez has officially moved on!

On Sunday, the real estate agent confirmed his romance with his new girlfriend Maika Monroe by going Instagram official! The 31-year-old actress (whom you might know from It Follows) was the one to drop a ton of cute pics to her feed, including one of them kissing and another of them snuggled up on a boat. Awww! Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Super cute!

The couple was first caught getting cozy in October when TMZ obtained pics of them kissing during a dinner date in Los Angeles. It’s unclear when they first got together, though. Until now, they’ve kept things pretty quiet, which is not surprising given their pasts!

We all know Dalton is Ariana’s most recent ex. She dramatically divorced the 28-year-old in early 2023 before moving on with her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. They only recently finalized their split. Meanwhile, the Watcher star was linked to Stranger Things lead Joe Keery for almost five years. You know, this guy:

They were last photographed together in 2022. In a Variety interview just last week, Joe confirmed the “big breakup,” recalling that it occurred while he was filming Finally Dawn in Italy and Fargo season 5 in Canada, both of which came out in 2023. He explained:

“I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work. My social life pretty much revolved around the show; my work life revolved around the show. We weren’t really leaving due to COVID-19.”

Aw! And now his ex has wound up with another famous ex! We’ll be curious to see if Dalton and Maika choose to be more public from here on out. Either way, things are clearly getting serious if they’ve taken it to the ‘gram!

