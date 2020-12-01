Ross Mathews Has Lost 50 LBS In Quarantine!

Add another name to the list of self-improvement quarantiners!

Considering we’re 10 months into this pandemic (and not getting out of it any time soon), we probably can’t keep using carbs as our quarantine coping mechanism. Lots of celebs used the lockdown to get in better shape than ever, but at this point it’s been long enough that you could feasibly have your cake (like, LOTS of cake, in the first half of quarantine) and eat it too (or rather, not eat it, and get really into fitness in the second half of quarantine).

Take Ross Mathews, for example. Early in the pandemic, the RuPaul’s Drag Race judge joked that all he did was eat. He even started a mini Instagram series about “exercise tips for your quarantine life” that included dragging a garbage can loaded with takeout trash to the curb and eating a burrito on his exercise bike.

In one clip, he complained about lifting an 8-pound dumbbell, quipping, “Can I just be fat?”

We definitely got a kick out of that content (and found it VERY relatable), but apparently since then, the 41-year-old has actually buckled down and started taking the fitness routine seriously. On Monday, the TV personality posted a pic of his slimmed-down figure, revealing that he had lost 50 lbs over the last 6 months.

He captioned the shot:

“Breaking the pattern. 50lbs down today from my height in early June when I decided to reclaim my health after my mom died (70lbs down from my all-time). I will always be a work in progress. I may mess up again. I dunno. All I know is that I’m very grateful. And very happy. On we go… “

Ross posted about losing his mother, whom he called his “head cheerleader,” back in May. At the time, he shared:

“I hope – no, I know – that her spirit lives within me and I will spend the rest of my life trying to be as good as she was, as kind as she was and authentic as she was. I am who I am because of how she loved me. We should all be so lucky.”

Certainly Momma Mathews would be proud of Ross regardless, but we’re sure she would be extra proud of how happy and healthy her son is. Ross’s famous pals expressed their kudos for his health journey as well, including Mario Lopez, Michelle Visage, and Carson Kressley.

Ross looks great, and it sounds like he feels great, too. We’re happy he seems so happy!

