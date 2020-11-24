Mike Tyson Rips Off His Shirt On Live TV To Reveal Stunning 100 LB. Weight Loss!

Celebrate as you will, Mike Tyson, because you’ve earned this one!

The 54-year-old world-famous boxer went on Good Morning America on Monday to promote an upcoming exhibition fight against Roy Jones that’s set to take place at the end of this month. But all eyes couldn’t help but focus themselves on the knockout king’s impressive physique more than the match he was promoting!

The 54-year-old told GMA host TJ Holmes that he lost 100 pounds to prepare for it — in part by switching to a vegan diet and getting on the treadmill and running.

Tyson explained more about the process of losing all that weight, noting the prep for the upcoming fight has been similar to those during his boxing career except for the drive to lose the extra pounds. The powerful boxer said (below):

“I’ve really been getting in shape. I became a vegan. My wife told me to get on a treadmill. I went from 15 minutes on the treadmill and ended at two hours. It was very difficult only for one particular reason. I had to lose 100 pounds. But other than that I’ve always done this my whole career, [and I’m] feeling good.”

Even better yet, Tyson didn’t just talk the talk about weight loss — he showed the world!

Jokingly taunting Holmes by telling him “this is where it’s at, brother,” the Hangover star ripped off his shirt and revealed his lean, strong arms and chest live on national TV:

Ha!! LOVE the confidence!

Funny enough, this isn’t even the first time he’s gotten shirtless on national TV!Earlier this month, on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the Brooklyn native boasted about his “beautiful” body and ripped his shirt off to chat with host Jimmy Kimmel, too!

As you can see (below), Jimmy took it in stride and had a lot of fun with it:

LOLz! What can we even say?! Mike Tyson getting half-naked on national TV — twice — after losing 100 lbs. is totally par for the course here in 2020!

And seriously, congrats to Mike on an incredible achievement! Weight loss takes serious dedication and it’s no easy task! The man has been through an entire boxing career already, and he’s still got it!

