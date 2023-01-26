How The Royals Reacted To Kim Kardashian Buying Princess Diana's Necklace!

From one icon to another… said no royal ever??

Earlier this month, news broke that Kim Kardashian spent a whopping $197,453 to snag Princess Diana‘s famous diamond cross necklace at a Sotheby’s auction. Now it’s finally time to hear how the royal family reacted to the big news!

On Wednesday, Us Weekly caught up with royal expert Valentine Low to discuss the release of his new book, Courtiers: Intrigue, Ambition and the Power Players Behind the House of Windsor, which hit shelves on Tuesday. During the conversation, he couldn’t help but comment on the American beauty purchasing a piece of UK history, saying of the royal family:

“I think they probably laugh at it. Laugh about it over the breakfast table and move on. [They] certainly wouldn’t be annoyed, I [don’t] think.”

Welp, there ya have it! Guess the royal family could care less about Kim adding the glitzy necklace to her collection!

The piece, which can be seen above, was originally purchased by Naim Attallah, who lent it to the then-Princess of Wales in 1987, hence its name, the Attallah Cross. While it was considered a very bold fashion choice at the time, it quickly became one of Diana’s “favorite” accessories. The luxury marketplace noted on Instagram earlier this month:

“Through Attallah’s friendship with Princess Diana, he loaned it to her several times over a number of years. It is understood that the cross was only ever worn by the Princess and following her death, it was never seen in public again until now.”

The SKIMS founder’s impressive collection includes items from Elizabeth Taylor and Jackie O. The reality star also made headlines last year for breaking out Marilyn Monroe‘s iconic bejeweled dress and rocking it at the Met Gala — a move some critics have bashed, claiming she permanently damaged the one-of-a-kind gown. This is why we wouldn’t have been surprised if the royal family wasn’t so fond of the idea of Kim taking ownership of the bling, but we guess they weren’t very attached to it??

Elsewhere in the conversation, Valentine also opened up about the fraught relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry, and he doesn’t sound very hopeful for the future following the release of Spare, noting:

“Laying your family’s dirty linen out there in public, it’s a painful thing to do. And I’m not sure William will ever forgive him.”

He also revealed things Meghan Markle said during the couple’s explosive Oprah Winfrey tell-all in 2021 inspired his newly released book, adding:

“She said, ‘There are two different things. There’s the members of the royal family, and there are people who work for them. They’re two separate things.’ And when she said that, she was effectively pointing the finger of blame at the courtiers. And I just thought, ‘This is really interesting,’ because everyone refers to them, they kind talk about them; but they never examine who they are [and] what they do.”

Very interesting! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are you surprised at the royals’ relaxed reaction to the necklace?? Let us know (below)!

